News

by admin
Watch the two sessions and talk about the two sessions

talk about people’s livelihood and hope

“Qixian Anchor Talking about the Two Sessions” Series Report

walk in today

Arong Banner, Hulunbeier City

Explore how to do a good job in characteristic industries and promote farmers to increase their income and become rich

This year’s government work report proposes to develop characteristic industries in rural areas and broaden channels for farmers to increase their income and become rich. This is very good news for Arong Qi. Industrial prosperity is the most beautiful background for rural revitalization. Relying on its unique location advantages and natural resources, Arong Banner adheres to the new path of ecological priority and green development, broadens industrial roads, accelerates the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and makes the countryside a happy home for farmers to live and work in peace and contentment.

