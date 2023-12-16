Banners of the FARC dissidents in Cali, what is known?

The community of the Altos de Santa Elena neighborhood in the city of Cali has been surprised and worried after the appearance of a banner alluding to FARC dissidents.

The sign, hanging on a wall in the neighborhood, bears the disturbing legend: “we continue to comply, here we continue to build the new Colombia,” and bears the supposed signature of the Western Bloc Commander Jacobo Arenas.

The authorities respond

Lieutenant Colonel Rodrigo Manrique Gómez, Operational Commander of the Santiago de Cali Metropolitan Police, emphasized the seriousness of the situation caused by the appearance of banners alluding to residual armed groups.

In his statements, he detailed that these were found both in the municipality of Jamundí and in the Altos de Santa Elena neighborhood, belonging to commune 18 in the city of Cali.

“In all cases, the units of the National Community Surveillance model by quadrants were present to review the verifications and proceeded to remove them,” stated the Lieutenant. In addition, a special intelligence and Judicial Police group was designated to identify the people responsible for installing this type of publications.

The governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán, for her part, expressed her deep concern regarding the situation and shared her reflections on the implications of the presence of these messages in urban environments and municipalities such as Jamundí, Buenaventura and the north of the Valley.

“It is very regrettable and once again I insist and ask the national government to look at Valle del Cauca with different eyes, that this is a situation that we continue to face and that we do not see a commitment from the National Government in the face of such a security situation.” difficult like what our department is experiencing,” said the president.

The community of Altos de Santa Elena, faced with the uncertainty generated by the presence of messages alluding to residual armed groups, awaits concrete actions from the authorities.

In addition, they call for citizen collaboration to maintain security in the area, evidencing the importance of active community participation in the preservation of its environment.

This episode underlines the importance of a coordinated and effective response by local and national authorities to guarantee the safety and tranquility of the population.

