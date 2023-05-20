Baños, a niche for ‘beauty trips’





The essence of ‘beauty trips’, also known as health and beauty trips, lies in treatments such as relaxation and spa massages. The Baños parish, located eight kilometers from the city center, is the niche of these spaces.

There, from the bowels of the earth, sprout medicinal hot springs of volcanic origin of hypothermal type. They flow at a temperature of 75 degrees Celsius and are subjected to a cooling process for use in swimming pools, hot springs, saunas and spas.

A few minutes from the parish center these complexes are located, which are supplied with water that comes from the Loma de los Hervideros. They offer various activities that attract health and wellness tourism.

The steam that comes from these waters is rich in minerals that detoxify the skin and act on the respiratory tract. The therapeutic effects depend on the temperature and the immersion time, as explained by Martha Rengel, administrator of the Piedra de Agua complex.

“Health and beauty treatments at spas have taken off in recent years, especially for older people like me,” says Eulalia Mendoza, who visits these sites once a week. She recognizes that, as a treatment for her muscles, warm water helps her relax them and, above all, to have a better quality of life.

The offers

In Baños you can find spas and resorts for all budgets. Some offer a complete service that includes massages, facials, contrast baths, volcanic mud baths, saunas and a restaurant. In others there are swimming pools for children and adults, and recreation areas.

One of the most visited sites, according to its administrator Paul Romo, is the Hostería Agapantos, which has a spa area, which visitors use as a therapeutic part.

The facilities are extensive and have two pools with thermal waters and one with cold water. In addition, it has steam baths, a massage room, and facials.

Romo suggested that accessing any type of therapy with these waters is an extremely pleasant and healing experience. It produces a relaxing effect and allows, in addition to containing minerals such as iron, fluorine, bromine, boron, iodine, sodium, chromium, carbonic silicon and phosphorus, and which are absorbed in small amounts by the skin.

To access the service of steam baths and thermal water pools, the price is $3.50 per person.

It has lodging in comfortable cabins and the costs are very accessible for the enjoyment of tourists. It costs $20 per person with access to the pools, includes breakfast.

unique underground

Close to this site is Piedra de Agua Fuente Termal & Spa, which is considered the only underground in America with these characteristics. It offers a range of thermal spa services such as swimming pools, contrast baths, volcanic mud pools, saunas, box baths, massages and other services.

It is located in an idyllic setting, surrounded by an exotic garden and offers discounts on treatments and advice. This corner away from the movement of the city is typical for its natural environment.

Rengel, through a tour, showed each of the areas of this warm and relaxed place.

He indicated that the hot springs of volcanic origin are its greatest attraction. It also abounds in medicinal and curative properties, recognized worldwide. “The place is designed to dissolve stress, find rest and serenity,” he said.

Another of the spaces that offers ‘beauty trips’ is Termal Rodas, one of the oldest establishments in Baños and one of the most popular. It has swimming pool services, Turkish baths, hot springs, private parking, cafeteria, event and conference rooms, and a massage room. (YO)