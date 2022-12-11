With 45,000 discussions and 280 million views, the topic of “Baoding Epidemic” has become a hot search topic.

Looking at the microblog under the topic page, it shows that there are many netizens in Hebei, and the keywords they talk about are mainly about “Baoding has been fully liberalized since December” and “large-scale infection of citizens”, and many people have Post the antigen test kits that show up as positive.

What happened to Baoding? On December 8, a reporter from The Paper discovered during interviews with several Baoding citizens that “I’m yang” seems to have become a common or even dull topic. Almost all of the interviewed citizens themselves or their relatives and friends have recently been infected with the new crown virus. But in the face of the disease that befell them, they did not panic. Without exception, they quarantined at home and took cold medicine for treatment. The symptoms of infection are gradually relieving, and some people have turned negative.

“The infection of the whole people may be exaggerated, but among the people I know, the infected people are really common. My friends, classmates and their family members who have a good relationship with me have all been infected, and the colleagues and friends around my father have also been infected one after another. Citizen Cui Ji joked, “In the context of the epidemic, my family and I are ‘fortunate’ to become the Condor Hero – ‘Yang Guo’, and will soon become his father – ‘Yang Kang’.” He’s pretty relaxed about the infection.

In Baoding’s urban areas, counties and townships, social production and living order stores, supermarkets, restaurants, etc. have resumed normal operations, buses and taxis are also running shuttles, and there is no need to show nucleic acid and scan codes when entering. Some citizens said that the government has not publicly announced that the normalized epidemic prevention and control measures are being implemented, but after November 25, regionalized national nucleic acid testing is no longer carried out. When they arrived, they found that the order of production and life had returned to normal.

Silence, blockade, and nucleic acid have all gone in the lives of Baoding people.

The whole family is “sunshine”

On the afternoon of December 8, Cui Ji’s antigen test returned to “one bar”. This is the fifth day of his infection with the new crown virus.

On December 1, Cui Ji’s father had a fever and felt weak, and the antigen test was positive. He was the first infected person in his family. “After that, my mother asked me and my father to try not to go out in our own bedrooms, and we should wear masks when we go out. We use tableware and towels separately, and take medicine on time every day.”

But after all, under the same roof, infection is inevitable. Three days later, Cui Ji and his mother also tested positive for the antigen, and also began to have symptoms such as fever and sore throat. “It’s similar to the previous cold, but the body feels more sore and fatigued.”

In the past few days after the infection, Cui Ji and his parents have been staying at home for isolation. When the fever is high, they take antipyretics in time, and usually take Lianhua Qingwen and anti-inflammatory drugs on time. Around December 6th, my father’s infection symptoms were significantly relieved, and the antigen turned negative, and the tests were negative for the next three consecutive days; on December 8th, Cui Ji had no other symptoms except a dry and hoarse throat. The antigen was found, and he also turned negative.

Xu Qinghe was infected in Shijiazhuang in mid-November, and then he was transferred to the shelter. On November 29, after the nucleic acid turned negative for several consecutive days and the quarantine period expired, he returned to his home in Baoding. It didn’t take long for his relatives and friends to start showing symptoms of fever and “two bars” of antigens, including his parents.

After discovering that they were infected, Xu Qinghe’s parents called the Xuejun Community in Lianchi District. The community staff told them to do home isolation and take antipyretic, cold, cough and other medicines according to the symptoms. If the symptoms are serious, they can contact 120 to Hospital visit.

Xu Qinghe said that the symptoms of his parents have weakened a lot at present, “there is no fever anymore, but there are still some sore throats and headaches.” However, the antigen test that day has not yet turned negative.

Regarding the issue of “large-scale infection of the whole people” that appeared in Internet hot searches, a staff member of the Propaganda Department of the Baoding Municipal Party Committee once told the media on December 5, “There are too many exaggerated elements on the Internet, and there are many untrue elements.” Baoding There are 10 million people in the city, even if only 10 people post some information online, it will affect the judgment of netizens. There are also some self-media that are not from Baoding, and they will spread some information on the Internet in order to attract attention and fans. “A lot of it is not true, but in cyberspace it will confuse the public.”

The staff member said that it cannot be said that there are absolutely no cases of the epidemic situation in Baoding City circulated on the Internet, but it is not a common phenomenon. “For example, there are 1,000 people who want to buy medicine, but one or two can’t buy it. If they post it online, it will be easily magnified.”

According to the epidemic case data reported by the Hebei Provincial Health and Health Commission, from 00:00 to 24:00 on December 7, there were no new confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia in Hebei Province, and Baoding City was not among the 149 new asymptomatic infections.

The real-time big data report of Baidu’s epidemic situation shows that on December 7, the number of new confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections in Baoding City was 0, and there were currently 7 confirmed cases, with a total of 65 confirmed cases.

“Normal nucleic acid testing has been cancelled, and everyone is testing antigens at home, so it is difficult to count how many people are positive.” Cui Ji said that their whole family was positive for antigens one after another, so they did not notify the community, “Because we can guarantee home isolation , and the ability to take responsibility for your own health.”

Stepping into a normalized city

On November 11, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council announced twenty measures to further optimize the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic. Three days later, Shijiazhuang announced that it will cancel the normalized nucleic acid points from November 14th. The subway and public transportation will no longer check the validity period of the nucleic acid from the 15th. The place code only needs to display the “green code”. Except for key places, it will not be checked for 72 hours. Nucleic acid proof.

For a while, Shijiazhuang, which took the lead in “letting go”, has attracted the attention of the whole country. Faced with the sudden change of the prevention and control policy, many Shijiazhuang citizens are still cautious and have begun to stock up on medicines for emergencies.

With only 7 days to go, due to the increase in infection cases, Shijiazhuang restarted the normalized full-staff nucleic acid screening and lockdown control policies in multiple administrative regions on November 21.

At that time, Baoding City, which was only about 140 kilometers away from the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, also adopted nucleic acid for all employees in multiple areas. The normalized nucleic acid policy was still in progress, and the blockade of risky areas continued.

On December 7, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council issued the “New Ten Articles”, which further optimized the prevention and control policy on the basis of the previous twenty articles. On the same day, the Hebei Provincial Health and Health Commission also announced the adjustment of the recent epidemic prevention and control work in the province. In addition to entering nursing homes, welfare homes, medical institutions, childcare institutions, primary and secondary schools and other special places, people must check the negative nucleic acid test certificates. Public transportation vehicles will no longer check negative nucleic acid test certificates, check health codes and scan “site codes”; asymptomatic infections and mild cases who are eligible for home isolation can take home isolation measures, or voluntarily choose centralized isolation and treatment; Then carry out nucleic acid testing for all employees according to the administrative region.

According to feedback from many Baoding citizens, since December, Baoding has resumed a normal life order.

From December 2, Jingxiu District, Lianchi District, Qingyuan, Laiyuan, Lixian and other districts and counties in Baoding City announced that all high-risk areas will be lifted, and there will be no high- and low-risk areas in the entire area, and normal management will resume.

On November 17, Cui Ji returned to his home in Baoding from Shijiazhuang. At this time, the community required returnees from other places to undergo three-day and two-day testing. From November 21st to 25th, the community organized residents to conduct nucleic acid tests for all members three times. The community where his family is located is also in a closed state of only entering and leaving, and door-to-door services.

But after November 26, the Jingxiu District community where Cui Jijia is located no longer arranged nucleic acid for all staff, the community also quietly unblocked, and neighbors began to go out one after another. Three days later, several shops at the intersection, which had been silent for a long time, resumed business.

Immediately afterwards, Cui Ji received the class resumption notice from the driving school, and the restaurant where he had to wait for a table for dinner also resumed dine-in. Searching Dianping Baoding City, The Paper reporter also saw that many restaurants, shopping malls, sports venues, etc. have already indicated that they are open.

“In the past few days, many shops have opened one after another, and the number of people on the street has increased. Stores and buses no longer look at health codes and nucleic acids.” Zhang Ming, a citizen of Baoding, said that his work unit closed on December 1. They have been notified to return to work the next day and officially resume work. “Nucleic acid is not required, but daily antigens are needed. If negative, they can continue to work. If positive, they will immediately notify the unit to stay at home. After three consecutive days, they can choose to continue to go back to work.”

On December 8, The Paper called the 12345 hotline of Baoding City. The staff said that at present, all counties and urban areas of Baoding City have implemented normalized epidemic prevention and control measures and restored production and living order.

shortage of medical resources

After the release of the “New Ten Rules”, medical shortages and the difficulty of obtaining medicines have become the most worrying issues for many people. Therefore, many people have begun to stockpile medicines for the treatment of infections in case of emergencies.

Baoding people at the moment are no exception. Whether it is already infected or Baoding citizens who have not been infected, medicines are necessary at home.

For a while, Lianhua Qingwen, Tylenol, Qingkailing, Gankang, Radix Banlangen, Cao Shanshan and other drugs used to treat new crown-related symptoms such as nasal congestion, cough, fever, and soreness, as well as antigen detection kits, all appeared to be snapped up. upsurge. The Paper reporter consulted a number of pharmacies located in downtown Baoding on the morning of December 8, and they all said that the antigen detection reagents and Lianhua Qingwen, Tylenol, and Qingkailing were sold out, and Gankang, Ibuprofen, Banlangen, etc. Still available to order.

In order to facilitate the needs of the masses to purchase medicines, the Baoding Municipal Market Supervision Administration recently announced the phone numbers of 1,296 pharmacies in the three main urban areas of the High-tech Zone, Jingxiu District and Lianchi District.

Cheng Jia, who lives in Fuping County, Baoding City, said that he and his wife have not been infected so far, but his mother-in-law’s family has been infected, and there is no stock of suitable medicine. “I contacted several pharmacies according to the list of pharmacies published by the government, and finally bought several medicines.”

Cheng Jia’s father-in-law and mother-in-law are over 60 years old, worried that they are too old to resist the virus, so he contacted the county hospital for consultation. “The doctor is very enthusiastic and added my WeChat account. According to the symptoms I described for the two of you, it is recommended to take the medicine and observe first. If it still doesn’t work, you can be sent to the hospital for treatment.” Fortunately, the supply of materials in the county is still smooth, “Hui You arrived at home “The supermarket applet can be delivered normally.

According to Baoding Daily’s report on December 6, the general hospital area and east hospital area of ​​Baoding First Central Hospital, the outpatient department, emergency department, and fever clinic of the Affiliated Hospital of Hebei University, the outpatient department, emergency department, and fever clinic of the Second City Hospital, and the third city central hospital Nine geriatric specialty outpatient clinics, vaccination clinics, internal and surgical general outpatient clinics, fever clinics, emergency clinics, canine injury clinics, Beijing Children’s Hospital Baoding Hospital’s general outpatient clinics and routine auxiliary inspection items, fever clinics, emergency clinics, and the General Hospital of the Municipal Maternal and Child Health Hospital The outpatient and emergency departments and fever clinics in the District and the East Campus are open normally, and the emergency and fever clinics are almost open 24 hours a day.

Baoding Daily’s report on the same day also showed that in response to the mass demand for cold and fever medicines, the Baoding Market Supervision Bureau actively connected with online drug purchase platforms such as Meituan, coordinated drug sources in other provinces, and supplemented the supply of online drug purchases. At present, there are more than 400 full-time takeaway riders and more than 1,500 part-time takeaway riders on the two platforms of Ele.me and Meituan in Baoding City to ensure the delivery of online products such as medicines.

In response to the recent increase in the number of citizens infected by The Paper reporter on December 8, the above-mentioned 12345 hotline staff in Baoding City said that they can refer to the new prevention and control policies of the country and Hebei Province, as well as the “Guidelines for Home Treatment of New Coronary Virus Infected Persons”. If there is a need for severe or emergency medical treatment, you can contact the community for assistance, or dial 120.