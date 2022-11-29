Build a solid line of defense against the epidemic and keep the bottom line of safety



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2022-11-29 14:47

Views:

On the afternoon of November 26, Liu Rongxian, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, came to Qianyang County to investigate epidemic prevention and control, production safety and air pollution prevention and control. She emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, earnestly implement the deployment of the central government and the requirements of the provincial and municipal party committees, insist on the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, carry out responsibilities at all levels, and resolutely build a solid line of defense against the epidemic and hold the bottom line of safety.

In the afternoon of the same day, Liu Rongxian and his party came to the construction site of Lijingjiayuan Project in Qianyang County, Qianyang Bus Station, Qianchuan Village of Chengguan Town and other places to learn about the epidemic prevention and control in key areas, safe production and the operation of environmental protection facilities and equipment on construction sites. Happening.

Liu Rongxian emphasized that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in our city is complicated and severe. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on epidemic prevention and control, and strengthen the general strategy of “external defense import, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”. , and further implement the various work requirements for epidemic prevention and control in detail, coordinate and control key areas and traffic checkpoints, and continue to improve the quality and efficiency of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to tighten the string of safety production at all times, earnestly assume the territorial responsibility and main responsibility of safety production, strictly standardize various safety operation procedures, implement safety production measures in all links, continuously improve various emergency plans, and improve the response to emergencies. ability, and resolutely hold the bottom line of safety. It is necessary to strengthen the supervision and inspection of air pollution prevention and control, refine the supervision mechanism, scientifically implement policies, and provide classified guidance to effectively improve the ability of pollution prevention and control to ensure continuous improvement of air quality.