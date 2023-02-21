Make every effort to do a good job in project construction and unswervingly strengthen the industry



Release time: 2023-02-21

On the afternoon of February 20, Mayor Wang Yong went to Chencang District and Jintai District to investigate the construction of key industrial projects and the production and operation of enterprises. He emphasized that it is necessary to focus on strengthening the vanguard of the high-quality development of the province’s manufacturing industry, solidly carry out high-quality project promotion annual activities, accelerate the construction of key industrial projects, and strive to inject new vitality and new momentum into the city’s high-quality development.

On the same day, Wang Yong inspected the construction of industrial projects such as 5G smart light poles, Juhe Machinery Intelligent Manufacturing, and CRRC Times Rail Transit Industrial Park. Difficulties and problems in project advancement.

Wang Yong pointed out that high-quality projects are an important support for unswervingly strengthening the industry. All counties, districts, and relevant departments should put the acceleration of industrial project construction in a prominent position, closely follow key links such as project approval and land use guarantee, and make every effort to provide full-process and all-round service guarantee for project construction. The project construction unit should seize the favorable opportunity for construction, under the premise of ensuring safety and quality, reverse the construction period, fight on the wall chart, further increase the intensity of project construction, and strive to achieve early completion and early production.

Wang Yong emphasized that a good business environment is the source of high-quality industrial development. All counties, districts, and relevant departments should combine the business environment breakthrough year activities, do a good job in the implementation of policies that benefit enterprises, strengthen enterprise contract services, and be a caring “shop boy” and sincere “partner” that serves the development of enterprises. The vast number of industrial enterprises must firmly grasp the “bull nose” of technological innovation, vigorously promote the research and development of new products and new technologies, further consolidate and expand the market, continuously improve the core competitiveness and comprehensive strength of enterprises, and strive to make new achievements for the high-quality development of Baoji. greater contribution.

Deputy Mayor Zhang Zhao participated in the investigation.