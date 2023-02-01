Actively offer advice and suggestions to speed up development



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2023-02-01 16:30

Views:

On the morning of January 31, Wang Yong, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, participated in the fourth group discussion of the second meeting of the 13th CPPCC, and discussed development and the future with members of the CPPCC. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech in Shaanxi Province, vigorously implement the “1450” strategy, accelerate the implementation of the deployment tasks of the municipal party committee plenary session and the government work report, and concentrate on Concentrate efforts to promote the high-quality development of the city to take new steps and achieve new results.

After listening to the speeches of some members, Wang Yong expressed his gratitude to the members of the CPPCC and CPPCC for their important contributions to Baoji’s economic and social development. He said that the past year was an extraordinary year in Baoji’s development process. The whole city resolutely implemented the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development”, and achieved gratifying results in promoting high-quality development. It is the wisdom, hard work and sweat of the majority of CPPCC members. I hope that everyone will continue to care about and support the government’s work, offer more wise words and practical strategies, and jointly build Baoji into a more beautiful and better development.

Wang Yong pointed out that the CPPCC is a collection of talents, intensive intelligence, and extensive connections. He hopes that the CPPCC and the majority of CPPCC members will focus on strengthening ideological and political guidance, publicize good reports, boost confidence, build consensus, and gather strength to achieve the same work as the party committee and government center. Frequency resonance, contributing wisdom and assistance to the city’s economic and social development.

Focus on promoting high-quality development, implement the report, and work together to focus on key tasks such as industrial development, urban and rural construction, ecological protection, people’s livelihood and security development. Focus on the people-centered development idea, improve the report, listen to the voices of the masses extensively, reflect the demands of the masses in a timely manner, draw the largest “concentric circles”, strive to gather a strong force to promote Baoji’s modernization, and strive to write a new chapter in Baoji’s high-quality development .

CPPCC Party Secretary and Chairman Liu Rongxian, CPPCC Vice Chairman Zhang Nan participated in the discussion.