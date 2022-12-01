Adhere to scientific and precise prevention and control to effectively reduce the impact of the epidemic



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2022-12-01 15:09

On the evening of November 30, our city held a scheduling meeting for epidemic prevention and control. Mayor Wang Yong presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, adhere to the ninth edition, implement the twenty items, adhere to scientific precision, improve the quality and efficiency of epidemic prevention and control, and resolutely win the battle against epidemic prevention and control.

At the meeting, the comrades in charge of Qishan County, Jintai District, Weibin District, Chencang District, and Baoji High-tech Zone reported on the recent epidemic situation, and the heads of the Municipal Education Bureau, Municipal Health and Health Commission, Municipal Center for Disease Control and other departments reported on relevant work Happening.

Wang Yong pointed out that the current epidemic prevention and control situation in our city is generally controllable, gradually improving, and still stalemate. Departments at all levels must fully, accurately, and comprehensively implement the Party Central Committee’s decision-making deployment and the relevant requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, unify thinking, Maintain concentration, continue to speed up the offensive and clear the zero. It is necessary to adhere to precise prevention and control, in-depth study and judgment of the epidemic situation, scientifically delineate risk areas, quickly cut off the transmission chain, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on people’s lives and economic and social development. It is necessary to do a good job in guaranteeing public services with heart and soul, increase care and help for special groups such as the elderly, the weak, the sick, the disabled, and pregnant women, and effectively solve urgent, difficult, and anxious problems.

Wang Yong requested that we should not slacken the input of external defense, allocate enough manpower, optimize the process, strictly implement the requirements of “on-site inspection, on-site inspection, and on-site management”, and firmly guard all kinds of traffic checkpoints. It is necessary to tighten compaction responsibilities and further strengthen the prevention and control of epidemics in key places such as schools, hospitals, and communities. It is necessary to continuously improve the ability to prevent and control the epidemic, and continue to strengthen the reserves of shelter hospitals, isolation places, epidemic prevention materials, and therapeutic drugs. It is necessary to increase the intensity of policy publicity and interpretation, organize and guide the masses, create a strong atmosphere of mass prevention and control, and resolutely hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics.

City leaders Jia Minliang, Ding Shengren and She Junchen attended the meeting.