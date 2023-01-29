Baoji Trade Union Kindergarten Project Started



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2023-01-29 15:26

On the afternoon of January 28, Baoji City’s key projects in the first quarter of 2023 were held at the site of the Baoji Trade Union Kindergarten project. Yang Guangting, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, issued an order to start construction. Mayor Wang Yong, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Jing Yaoping, Chairman of the CPPCC Liu Rongxian, Duan Xiaolong, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, participated in the event.

The 67 projects started on that day involved innovation-driven integration of two chains, advanced manufacturing, transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, high-end energy and chemical industry, major infrastructure, modern service industry, social undertakings and cultural tourism, new urbanization, ecological environment improvement, modern agriculture There are 10 categories. These projects have a significant supporting role in promoting the quality, expansion and efficiency of manufacturing in Baoji, continuously improving the quality of the ecological environment, building a modern infrastructure system, and starting the brand of Baoji Cultural Tourism. It reflects the completeness and accuracy of the municipal party committee and the municipal government. A strong determination to fully implement the new development concept and promote high-quality development with high-quality projects.

Baoji Trade Union Kindergarten is a key livelihood project of the city in 2023 determined by the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government. It is located in the south of the Municipal Workers’ Cultural Palace and in the core area of ​​the city’s administrative center area, with a total construction area of ​​13,000 square meters and a comprehensive investment of about 110 million yuan; 24 standards are set The teaching class and 720 standard kindergartens are planned to be completed and put into use at the end of July 2023, and the school will officially start on September 1. The project will greatly alleviate the shortage of public kindergartens around the municipal administrative center and the difficulty of school-age children entering kindergartens, and promote the balanced distribution of high-quality early childhood education resources in our city.

Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Vice Mayor Jia Minliang presided over the commencement of the Baoji Trade Union Kindergarten project. Chen Xiaoping, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and chairman of the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions, introduced the project situation.

It was also reported that on the afternoon of January 28, the municipal funeral home reconstruction and expansion project held a groundbreaking activity. Wang Anzhong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Organization Department, issued an order to start construction.

The municipal funeral home currently in operation was built in 1968, and its service guarantee capacity can no longer adapt to the urban development and funeral reform and development situation. For this reason, our city launched the reconstruction and expansion project of the municipal funeral home. The total investment of the project is 215 million yuan, and it is planned to be completed in June 2025. The new hall covers a total area of ​​about 100 mu. It is constructed in accordance with the national standard for Class II funeral parlors, with a construction area of ​​16,000 square meters. It has 8 functional areas, including the remains processing area, the mourning area, and the sweeping area. The layout is more reasonable and the equipment is more advanced. , The function is more complete, after completion, it can meet the funeral needs of the people in the main urban area in the next 50 years, and will effectively improve the comprehensive service guarantee ability of the city.

Zhao Yonghuai, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Li Wufa, deputy mayor, and Zhang Jianke, vice chairman of the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference, participated in the event.