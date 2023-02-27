Do a better job in education to satisfy the people with greater efforts



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2023-02-27 15:45

According to the arrangement of the Provincial Government Education Steering Committee, from February 19th to 25th, the supervision and assessment team headed by the national school inspector Yang Xiwen supervised the performance of the municipal government’s educational duties and the performance of the city’s and county’s party and government leaders. assessment. At the feedback meeting, Mayor Wang Yong made a statement, Wang Haibo, member of the Provincial Party Committee Education Work Committee and deputy director of the Provincial Department of Education, delivered a speech, and Duan Xiaolong, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting.

In the past few days, the provincial supervision and assessment team has learned in detail about the implementation of the education priority development responsibilities of our city and the two extended county governments of Meixian County and Weibin District and the performance of education by party and government leaders through on-the-spot inspections, interviews, and democratic assessments. Work subject responsibilities. The Provincial Supervision and Evaluation Team believes that Baoji City has been doing practical work and walking in the forefront of “focusing on education and serving the people’s livelihood”, and has embarked on a unique road to the development of Baoji’s education. At the same time, it is hoped that Baoji City will carefully analyze the feedback from this supervision, focus on the implementation of the education priority strategy, strengthen the construction of the teacher team, and further develop its strengths and make up for its weaknesses, open a new game, speed up the construction of a strong education city, and play a role model for the high-quality development of education in the province leading role.

In his speech, Wang Yong said that the municipal party committee and the municipal government will further improve their political positions, effectively strengthen the leadership of education, adhere to the strategy of giving priority to education, and fully promote the comprehensive and coordinated development of all types of education at all levels. We will pay close attention to the problems reported by the supervision and assessment team, draw inferences from one instance, treat both symptoms and root causes, earnestly implement rectification and reform, and speed up the improvement of shortcomings in education development. Focusing on the fundamental task of cultivating people through education, we will solidly carry out the three-year action to build a strong city through education, systematically promote the construction of new school renovation and expansion projects and comprehensive reforms in the education field, and make greater efforts to run education that satisfies the people.

City leaders Shi Zhen, Che Shuang, Zhang Nan, and Li Xiaohong participated in relevant activities and meetings respectively.