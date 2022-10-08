Chencang District held a road traffic safety and recent key work promotion meeting



Source: People’s Government of Chencang District

Release time: 2022-10-08 14:41

Views:

Recently, after the city’s road traffic safety and recent key work promotion meeting, Chencang District immediately held a road traffic safety and recent key work promotion meeting. Implement the spirit of the meeting, and arrange and deploy various key tasks in the region in the near future. Ma Xiao, secretary of the district party committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. District leader Ma Xiaofeng and all other district-level leaders at home attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that at present, it is the key node of escorting the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the key node of epidemic prevention and control, and the key node of economic stability and improvement. The special significance of key tasks such as control, safety production, and economic development must be taken as an example with the sense of responsibility of “being at ease all the time”. Effectively strengthen bottom-line thinking, risk awareness, and problem orientation, truly take responsibility for yourself, take responsibility for yourself, and perform responsibility in action, and resolutely implement the overall requirements of preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security, and put the profound Understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, resolutely implement the “two maintenances” into concrete actions and reflect the actual results, and strive to create a stable and healthy economic environment, a social environment of national security and public security, and a clean political environment. .

The meeting emphasized that all departments at all levels should take epidemic prevention and control as the biggest political task at present, and resolutely do not relax. They must strictly implement work such as traffic checkpoints, community inspections, and regular code scanning to ensure that all measures for epidemic prevention and control are in place; Safety and stability must be strict and meticulous, adhere to the people first, life first, with firm confidence to do a good job in road traffic, construction sites, industrial enterprises and other safety work, and do a good job of flood control and anti-skid work without slack. It is necessary to continue to carry out the investigation and resolution of conflicts and disputes, and to carry out public security patrols, industry inspections, and social joint prevention and control on a regular basis to reduce unsafe and unstable incidents, and make every effort to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property and social stability. To stabilize economic growth, we must combine the long and short, and all departments at all levels must strengthen their confidence and determination, and do a good job of implementing them in accordance with the goals and tasks. In rural revitalization, we must make up for the weak and weak, we must pay close attention to the autumn harvest and autumn sowing, focus on the supervision of listing, and go all out to promote the successful completion of various tasks. Ideology and online public opinion must be synchronized up and down to ensure the security and stability of ideological field and public opinion management.

The meeting demanded that all departments at all levels in the region should resolutely implement the overall requirements of preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security, take the initiative to overcome difficulties, and make lists of key tasks and specific tasks. Combat and ledger management, implement account cancellation, and coordinate the current key tasks with strictness and detail to ensure that the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial and municipal Party committees are implemented, and that all projects throughout the year are completed with high quality. The goal is to meet and celebrate the party’s 20th National Congress with outstanding achievements.