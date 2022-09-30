On the evening of September 28, after a teleconference on the province’s epidemic prevention and control work, Taibai County held a county-wide epidemic prevention and control work scheduling meeting on the spot. The county magistrate Zhang Junfeng presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. .

The meeting pointed out that recently, the domestic epidemic situation is severe and complicated, the National Day holiday is approaching, the flow of people inside and outside the county has increased, and the foreign defense import work is facing greater pressure. All towns and departments should pay close attention to the National Day and the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the work strategy of “preventing importation + early detection”, and always maintain a vigilant and actual combat state, with a sense of responsibility and “reassurance at all times”. Pay close attention to the implementation of everything”, pay close attention to the implementation of various normalized prevention and control measures, and make every effort to build a strict line of defense for epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting emphasized that, first, we must strictly prevent foreign input. Strictly follow the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, strictly control the entrances and exits of Taifeng Expressway and the traffic checkpoints of Yingge, Qilichuan, Wangjiajie, etc., adhere to the “simultaneous inspection of people and vehicles”, and implement the requirements of “one scan, one test and two inspections”, etc. Resolutely guard the first pass into the county. Second, we must strictly control key areas. Continue to strengthen the monitoring and management of key places, key groups, and key links, strictly implement measures such as temperature measurement, wearing masks, and scanning site codes, and strictly control various gathering activities to minimize the risk of epidemic prevention and control. Third, we must strictly implement the policy. Organize and carry out multi-level, multi-angle and targeted training in a timely manner, master the latest prevention and control policy requirements, in-depth review and deduction, quickly check and fill gaps, and effectively improve the quality and efficiency of prevention and control. Fourth, strict discipline requirements. Strengthen the work force, strengthen on-duty duty, ensure that people do not leave their posts, and their posts do not leave people, and comprehensively do a good job in epidemic prevention and control before and after the National Day holiday and the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Each supervision and inspection team must go to the front line to make clear and unannounced visits to force the implementation of various prevention and control tasks.

The responsible comrades of the county epidemic prevention and control headquarters office, special work classes and working groups attended the meeting.