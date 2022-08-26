Weibin District: Check for leaks and make up for shortcomings, strengthen rectification and then improve, and comprehensively block the risk of epidemic transmission



Source: People’s Government of Weibin District

Release time: 2022-08-26 09:03

On the evening of August 24, after the video conference of the city’s new crown pneumonia epidemic emergency response headquarters, Weibin District immediately held a regional epidemic prevention and control work scheduling meeting. Wu Yuxin, deputy secretary of the district party committee and head of the district, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

At the meeting, Duan Xiaolong, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the District Party Committee, conveyed the instructions and requirements of the epidemic prevention and control work in the whole district. Duan Xiaolong emphasized that the whole region must resolutely implement the latest requirements of the provincial and municipal epidemic prevention and control work, be vigilant in thinking, not relax in action, fully implement various prevention and control measures, and continue to monitor Pay close attention to key personnel, key places, and key links, make up for shortcomings and plug loopholes by benchmarking against tables, resolutely prevent the spread of the epidemic with the fastest and most practical measures, and make every effort to answer the “examination papers” for epidemic prevention and control to protect the people. life safety and health.

Wu Yuxin pointed out that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in the province is still severe and complicated, and the task of “preventing imports from abroad and preventing rebounds from within” is very arduous. All towns, streets and special work classes must always take epidemic prevention and control as the current top priority, strictly implement the “Quartet Responsibility”, deal with new epidemics quickly, resolutely block the spread of the epidemic, and firmly guard against large-scale rebounds. The bottom line is to make every effort to achieve both epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

Wu Yuxin requested that all towns, streets and special work classes should continue to study and analyze the current epidemic prevention and control situation, identify the crux of the problem as quickly as possible, pay close attention to the implementation of rectification, and plug risk loopholes to maximize the quality and efficiency of prevention and control. It is necessary to continue to strengthen law enforcement inspections, carry out drag-and-drop inspections of business sites within the jurisdiction, and consistently enforce strict law enforcement and strict requirements to ensure that all prevention and control measures are fully implemented. It is necessary to continue to promote nucleic acid testing for all employees in the whole region, do a good job of testing coverage, timeliness and accuracy, strengthen the connection of “collection, delivery, inspection and reporting”, and carry out “knock on the door” action, so that no one is missed. households, not one person is missed. It is necessary to continue to increase the management and control of key places such as “two stations and one”, traffic checkpoints, community villages, and farmers’ supermarkets, strictly implement the epidemic prevention and control measures of “one scan, one test, three inspections”, and comprehensively investigate medium and high-risk areas. Wei personnel, strictly prevent the importation of the epidemic and block the risk of transmission. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in isolation control and flow adjustment and traceability, dynamically update the management ledger of key personnel, implement management and control measures in a scientific and standardized manner, and comprehensively manage and control the public service guarantee. It is necessary to continue to carry out publicity and education, adhere to the combination of positive publicity and warning education, and actively create a good atmosphere for group prevention and control, and joint prevention and control. It is necessary to continue to increase the intensity and frequency of unannounced and unannounced visits, strengthen work discipline, and consolidate the “quartet of responsibilities”, so that a strong style will become a solid guarantee for winning the battle against epidemic prevention and control.

The Deputy Commander of the District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, the responsible comrades of the Office of the District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, each special working group and each special work class of the headquarters, the secretary of the Party (work) committee of each town (street), and the main responsible comrades of the relevant departments participated in the Meeting.