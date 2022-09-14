Weibin District held an epidemic prevention and control work scheduling meeting: unremittingly and resolutely guarding the epidemic prevention and control line



2022-09-14

On September 12, Weibin District held an epidemic prevention and control work scheduling meeting. The meeting conveyed the spirit of the provincial and municipal epidemic prevention and control work conferences, listened to reports on the work of each special group, notified the problems of supervision and inspection, and studied and deployed the next steps. Duan Xiaolong, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the District Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech, and District Mayor Wu Yuxin arranged the specific work.

The meeting emphasized that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in the city is generally controllable, but uncertain risks still exist. All departments at all levels in the region must be unrelenting, strictly follow the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, secure traffic checkpoints, control isolation places, implement the work of “one scan, one test and three inspections” in public places, strictly prevent the risk of import and spread, and resolutely hold Hard-won results of prevention and control. It is necessary to respond quickly, strengthen the regional data assistance work of key personnel in key areas, and quickly check the information of the assistance investigation to ensure that “one is not missed, every moment is correct, and one is checked to the end.” Responsibility should be placed on people, and the responsibilities of nucleic acid testing of industries, units, and individuals should be compressed and compacted, the nucleic acid testing methods should be further enriched, and the information of testing sites should be vigorously publicized, so as to ensure that “everyone should be checked” and “no one will be missed.” It is necessary to coordinate efficiently, fully implement the general requirements of “prevent the epidemic, stabilize the economy, and secure development”, and focus on various tasks such as stable growth, project planning, and investigation and resolution of hidden risks, so as to achieve economic and social development and epidemic prevention. Control goes hand in hand, high quality and high efficiency. It is necessary to take strict discipline, strengthen supervision and inspection, and strictly investigate and punish behaviors such as inadequate performance of duties, poor implementation of work arrangements, and participation in gathering activities in violation of epidemic regulations.

The meeting called for continuing to do a good job in nucleic acid testing, adhering to the “two priorities”, registering information one by one, and resolutely ensuring that no one household is missed. It is necessary to do a good job in the management and control of the opening season, strictly check the nucleic acid detection of entry and exit personnel, and conduct online teaching work for students who have not arrived at the school. It is necessary to strictly control the centralized isolation and home isolation personnel, strictly implement closed-loop management, point-to-point transportation, and build a strong epidemic prevention barrier. It is necessary to do a good job of stable economic growth, fully understand the situation of enterprises affected by the epidemic, actively carry out bailouts around feedback problems, do a good job of government support, and unswervingly do a good job in project construction. It is necessary to efficiently handle the investigation information, clarify responsibilities and tasks, carry out work based on the classification of main responsibilities and main businesses, and minimize the potential safety hazards of the epidemic. It is necessary to strengthen the standardized management of key places, and put an end to the mentality of luck, especially in key places such as medical care, pension institutions, private education, construction sites, etc., and establish a ledger in strict accordance with the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, so as to achieve standardized operation, scientific prevention, and effective supervision. Closed-loop management to ensure no slack, no leakage, and no detachment. It is necessary to focus on vaccination, emergency drills, precise flow adjustment, publicity and guidance, etc., gather the strong joint force of joint prevention and control, and build a solid line of defense for normalized prevention and control.

The deputy commander of the district epidemic prevention and control headquarters, the office director and deputy director of the district epidemic prevention and control headquarters, and the main responsible comrades of each special working group, each town, street, and each department attended the meeting.