Baoji City reports 3 cases of asymptomatic infections

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-10-11 15:58
On October 10, 2022, Baoji City reported 3 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. The main social activities in our city are as follows:

Asymptomatic infection 1 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 8)

At 1:20 on October 10, I drove from other provinces (Henan H3LD**) to the Tiantaishan service area of ​​Yinkun Expressway, and was then transferred to a point-to-point closed-loop.

Asymptomatic infection 2 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 9)

At 6:00 on October 5th, when taking a bus (Henan GK27**) from other provinces and passing through the Baoji North Service Area of ​​Yinkun Expressway, he was dumped and stranded. At 12:19, people returning from key areas were transferred to a centralized isolation point in a point-to-point closed-loop.

Asymptomatic infection 3 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 10)

October 4, 7:00-8:20 East Building, Economic Development Zone, Jinqu Town, Meixian County, 8:40-17:00 Meixian Service Area of ​​Lianhuo Expressway, 17:44-17:55 Meixian Third Hospital Gate The former mobile pancake stall, 18:00-18:50 Affordable housing on the south side of the East Building, Economic Development Zone, Jinqu Town, Meixian County, 19:00-21:00 Meixian East Railway Station (formerly Changxing Railway Station), 21:00 – Security room on the south side of the East Building, Economic Development Zone, Jinqu Town, Meixian County at 7:30 the next day;

From 8:00 on October 5th to 7:20 on the next day, Lianhuo Expressway Meixian Service Area;

October 6, 7:44-8:10 Meixian East Station (formerly Changxing Railway Station), 8:20-8:54 Meixian Linkong Line PetroChina Gas Station (Baoji Meixian Qiaokou Station), 8:20-8:54 57-9:20 East Building, Economic Development Zone, Jinqu Town, Meixian County, 9:35-24:00 Lianhuo Expressway Meixian Service Area;

On October 7, Lianhuo Expressway Meixian service area;

October 8, 00:30-6:30, affordable housing on the south side of the East Building, Economic Development Zone, Jinqu Town, Meixian County, Meixian Service Area, 7:00-22:00, Lianhuo Expressway.

