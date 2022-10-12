Baoji City reports 3 cases of asymptomatic infections



On October 11, 2022, Baoji City reported 3 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia, all of which were imported from other provinces. The main social activities in our city are as follows:

Asymptomatic infection 1 (local asymptomatic infection 20 announced by the province):

At 3:00 on October 10th, the carpooled car from other provinces (CUC7** in Anhui) arrived outside the Baoji North Service Area, and was then transferred to a point-to-point closed-loop.

Asymptomatic infection 2 (the province announced the local asymptomatic infection 21):

At 3:00 on October 10th, the carpooled car from other provinces (CUC7** in Anhui) arrived outside the Baoji North Service Area, and was then transferred to a point-to-point closed-loop.

Asymptomatic infection 3 (the province announced the local asymptomatic infection 22):

At 11:35 on October 9th, drive a truck (Gan H865**) from other provinces to the Fengxi exit of Lianhuo Expressway, 12:00-13:00 Jiuxin Longxiang Auto Repair Factory, Fengxi Town, High-tech Zone, 13:00-14 :00 Feifei Noodle House, Jili Road Market, Fanxi Town, High-tech Zone, 15:00-18:00 Parking lot of Xinke Dashun Automobile Service Center, Xinzhuang Village, Fanxi Town, High-tech Zone, 19:00-19:30 Take a taxi (Shaanxi CD06539 ) From Union intersection of Chencangyuan Community to Baicuiyuan Community, 19:30-19:48 Anhui snack stall at the entrance of Baicuiyuan Community, Xiguan Street, Jintai District, 19:49-19:53 Baicuiyuan Community, Xiguan Street, Jintai District Jinwangfu Tobacco and Wine Firm at the entrance, 19:55-20:50, Baicuiyuan Community, Xiguan Street, Jintai District, 21:00-24:00, Fujingxuan Foot Bath Shop, Xinfu Road, Jintai District;

October 10, 00:05-9:30, Baicuiyuan Community, Xiguan Street, Jintai District, 9:30-10:00 Take a taxi (Shaanxi CB06657) from Baicuiyuan Community to Jiangtan Road New District Dental Clinic in Weibin District , 10:02-10:25 Weibin District Jiangtan Road New District Dental Clinic, 10:26-10:34 Take a taxi (Shaanxi C27515) from Weibin District Jiangtan Road New District Dental Clinic to Baoji West Bus Station (Weibin District Jinger Road), 10:35-11:20 Baoji West Bus Station, 11:21-12:47 Take the inter-county bus (Shaanxi C89623) from Baoji West Station to Fufeng Bus Station, 12:52-14:20 Fufeng County Chengguan Street Office Shengshi Mingmen Shangfu Community, 14:41-15:20 Fufeng County Chengguan Street Office Mingde Building Downstairs Government Affairs Service Center Hall, 15:32-16:25 Fufeng County Chengguan Street Office Shengshi Mingmen Shangfu Community, 16:30-16:40 Entrance of the Second Kindergarten in Fufeng County, 17:02-17:10 Yiyuan Comprehensive Market Yisheng Fresh Milk Bar in Chengguan Street, Fufeng County, 17:15-17:39 Honesty Supermarket in Chengguan Street, Fufeng County , 18:20-10:00 the next day, Fufeng County Chengguan Street Office Shengshi Mingmen Shangfu Community;

October 11, 11:10-11:22 Convenient nucleic acid sampling point outside the Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Fufeng County, 11:30-11:35 Feifeng Market, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County, 11:50-15:05 Fourth, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County Duanjiayuan Group, Jiabao Village, 15:20-15:27 Yiyuan Comprehensive Market, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County, 15:35-16:15 Shengshi Mingmen Shangfu Community, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County, 16:26-16:30 Fufeng County Chengguan Street Office Yicheng Medicine Hall, 16:30-16:43 Fufeng County Second Kindergarten entrance, 17:00 closed-loop transfer to the centralized isolation point.