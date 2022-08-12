Pay close attention to the weak points and pay close attention to the implementation of rectification



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2022-08-12 13:09

On August 11, Jia Minliang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Deputy Mayor, came to Baoji High-tech Zone to supervise and inspect the work of creating and writing.

In Xuezi Road Community of Baoji High-tech Zone, Halal Huifang One-year-old Lamb Barbecue, Maying Town New Era Civilization Practice Center and other places, Jia Minliang inspected the management of community convenience facilities, environmental sanitation of catering stores, and propaganda of civilized tables, etc., and promoted the rectification of problems on the spot. implement.

Jia Minliang emphasized that the creation of a civilized city is an arduous, complex and long-term task. Baoji High-tech Zone should further enhance the sense of work responsibility and urgency, comprehensively establish an evaluation system in accordance with civilized cities, consolidate work responsibilities, strengthen coordination and linkage, and solidly promote the normalization and long-term effect of creative work. It is necessary to highlight the problem orientation, focus on key areas and weak links, accelerate the improvement of weak areas, and promote the implementation of various rectification tasks. It is necessary to innovate the propaganda method, do a good job of propaganda about the knowledge that should be known about the establishment work, knowledge of civilized etiquette, etc. in an all-round and multi-frequency manner, fully mobilize the enthusiasm of the masses, increase the awareness rate and participation rate of the masses in the establishment work, and comprehensively create a platform for everyone to participate in, A strong atmosphere of co-construction and sharing.

On the same day, Jia Minliang also went to Fayu River, Qianweizhihui railway crossing and other places to investigate the progress of projects such as river basin ecological management and urban construction and transportation.