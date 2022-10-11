During an unannounced visit to supervise the epidemic prevention and control work, Duan Xiaolong emphasized: Be cautious and careful to build a “safety net” for epidemic prevention and control



On October 7, Duan Xiaolong, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Weibin District Party Committee, made an unannounced inspection of the epidemic prevention and control work in some hotels and railway stations in the area. He emphasized that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is severe and complicated, with great pressures and heavy tasks to prevent importation and non-proliferation from abroad. Implement hard tasks with a hard style, resolutely build a “safety net” for epidemic prevention and control, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

Duan Xiaolong came to Jiji Hotel, Jialong Hotel and Mulan Smart Hotel successively in the jurisdiction to check in detail the implementation of prevention and control measures such as registration and control of foreign occupants, hotel location code setting, and nucleic acid testing of staff. Duan Xiaolong pointed out that the frequent flow of hotel staff is an important part of foreign import prevention. It is necessary to strictly implement control measures such as “one test, three inspections and one inspection”, registration and filing, and nucleic acid testing for occupants, and strengthen the daily nucleic acid testing of employees. , adhere to the normalized environmental elimination, comprehensively consolidate the responsibilities of the four parties, unblock communication channels, and keep abreast of prevention and control information, so as to ensure that problems are managed and handled in place as soon as possible. The hotel territorial and industry departments must take the responsibility of supervision, deploy special teams to carry out regular inspections, timely check and fill vacancies, and make up for shortcomings. The strong synergy of joint prevention and control, group prevention and group governance will resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and control.

At Baoji Railway Station, Duan Xiaolong inspected the 24-hour bayonet leadership of the district-level leaders on the spot, and inquired about the emergency response plan process and the implementation of prevention and control measures such as information reporting, isolation and transfer of personnel coming (returning) from medium and high-risk areas. Duan Xiaolong emphasized that the railway station is a “frontier position” for foreign defense imports. It is necessary to adhere to the same defense against people, strictly implement prevention and control measures such as “on-the-ground inspection, on-the-ground inspection, and on-the-ground management”, and do a solid job in the disinfection and disinfection of public areas and luggage items. disinfect, be careful as always, keep an eye on it, make sure that no one or one thing is missed. It is necessary to continuously optimize the work process, improve various emergency plans, and at the same time ensure the safe travel of the masses, scientifically, accurately and meticulously do all the work, resolutely block the risk of the spread of the epidemic, and guard the “safety gate” of Weibin.

The relevant responsible comrades of the District Party Committee Office and the District Health and Health Bureau participated in the inspection.