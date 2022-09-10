On September 10, Baoji High-tech Zone strengthened control, prohibited dine-in, and closed entertainment venues within its jurisdiction. Citizens did not go out, gather or move unless necessary.

On the same day, the Leading Group (Headquarters) of Baoji High-tech Zone to Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic issued the “Notice on Further Strengthening Epidemic Prevention and Control”. The announcement stated that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in the district is severe and complicated. In order to quickly and effectively stop the spread of the epidemic, the district’s epidemic response leading group (command) has decided to further strengthen the control of the whole district.

The specific measures are:

1. Strengthen personnel flow control. The general public in the whole district must strictly abide by the relevant regulations on epidemic prevention and control. All units, towns, villages (communities) and communities will continue to keep only one entrance and exit and one vehicle entrance and exit. Scan the site code, check the 48-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate or the nucleic acid sampling sticker on the same day. Don’t go out, don’t gather, don’t flow unless necessary.

2. Strengthen the management of public places. Dining places are prohibited from dine-in, but can be packed, and take-out is implemented through contactless delivery. All kinds of hotels, shopping malls, supermarkets, bazaars and other business places must strictly implement epidemic prevention and inspection measures, and disinfect and ventilate every day. Employees in key industries such as various enterprises, construction sites, gas stations, gas stations, property and express delivery in the jurisdiction will reduce unnecessary flows. Indoor attractions, cinemas, Internet cafes, bars, KTVs, gyms and various closed leisure and entertainment venues are temporarily closed. Various religious sites and nursing homes are under closed management.

3. Strengthen the management of gathering activities. All kinds of offline meetings are strictly controlled, and gathering activities such as forums, exhibitions, cultural performances, promotions and sales are suspended. All kinds of parks and squares suspend gathering activities. For delayed weddings, brief funerals, and no banquets, funerals should strictly control the number of participants and report to the community (village) where they are located in advance.

Fourth, strengthen traffic control. Drivers and passengers of public transportation, buses, taxis, online car-hailing, and freight vehicles should take good care of personal protection, strictly implement the code scanning inspection system, and do a good job of vehicle ventilation and regular disinfection. Foreign vehicles coming to Gaoxin are strictly inspected according to regulations.

5. Strengthen nucleic acid detection. The general public should actively participate in nucleic acid testing, do personal protection, wear masks, maintain a 1-meter line, do not gather, do not talk, and actively cooperate with nucleic acid inspections in communities (villages) and public places. Those who have symptoms of physical discomfort such as fever and cough should report immediately and wait at home for nucleic acid testing. Home quarantine personnel and home health monitoring personnel shall be subject to home nucleic acid apheresis and single inspection by medical staff.

Sixth, strengthen medical security. Medical institutions at all levels and various types in the jurisdiction should open up green channels for the elderly, children, pregnant women, critically ill and chronically ill patients, and resolutely ensure the medical needs of the masses.

