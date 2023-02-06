Work hard to promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to take root



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2023-02-06 15:55

In accordance with the deployment requirements of the Municipal Party Committee, on the afternoon of February 3, the leading group of the municipal government held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting. The meeting aims to “comprehensively implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, deeply understand the decisive significance of the ‘two establishments’, strengthen the ‘four consciousnesses’, strengthen the ‘four self-confidence’, and achieve the ‘two maintenances’, unite and lead party members The cadres and the masses will carry out the major decisions and arrangements made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with the spirit of striving and promising. Criticize, clarify improvement measures and direction of efforts.

The meeting was presided over by Wang Yong, the mayor and party secretary of the municipal government. The leading group of the municipal government attaches great importance to the success of this democratic life meeting. Before the meeting, the members of the team studied in depth the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party, and the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his visit to Shaanxi, and extensively solicited opinions and suggestions, and solidly carried out Heart-to-heart talks, in-depth comparative inspections, and full preparations for the democratic life meeting.

The meeting notified the rectification of the 2022 Party History Study and Education Special Democratic Life Meeting by the leadership of the municipal government. Wang Yong conducted a comparative inspection on behalf of the leading group of the municipal government, and then the members of the group conducted a comparative inspection one by one, and carried out criticism and self-criticism. Everyone insists on problem orientation, puts themselves, responsibilities, and work into it, which embodies the political courage to face up to problems, self-revolution, and positive improvement, and achieves the purpose of tempering party spirit, building consensus, and enhancing unity.

The meeting emphasized that all team members must adhere to the overall leadership of the party, always put political construction in the first place, talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, and continue to strengthen the theoretical arm. Instructions to take the lead and set an example in spirit, to effectively strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and implement the “two maintenances” into actions and results.

The meeting requested that all team members should vigorously carry forward the spirit of struggle, combine “immediate reform” and “long-term establishment”, and do a good job in the implementation of problem rectification; it is necessary to coordinate problem rectification and promote high-quality economic and social development, with greater determination , stronger, and more practical measures to grasp the key tasks in the field of management, sprint to the first quarter, and run the “first bat” of the year. We must conscientiously practice the people-centered development idea, take the lead in going to the grassroots level, investigate and study, and serve the masses, do a good job in people’s livelihood with heart and soul, and do our best to make people’s lives better. It is necessary to solidly promote self-revolution, earnestly enhance the political awareness that comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, resolutely shoulder the main responsibility of governing the party, vigorously promote the style of “diligence, strictness, precision and integrity”, and “do not stay overnight, stay up all night in public” work style, and make every effort to promote high-quality economic and social development to take new steps.