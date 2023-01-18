Strengthen security guarantees to create a safe Spring Festival



On January 17, Ding Shengren, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and deputy mayor, went to Baoji Railway Station, SF Express Jinger Road Express Business Department and other places to inspect the safety work of the Spring Festival transportation in our city’s stations and condolences to the front-line staff of the Spring Festival transportation.

In the afternoon of the same day, Ding Shengren and his party visited Baoji Railway Station, SF Express Jinger Road Express Business Department, Baoji Bus Station, Lianhuo Expressway Baoji Service Area and other places to learn more about the passenger flow, express delivery orders and Throughput, Spring Festival travel work and daily safety management. In the Baoji service area of ​​Lianhuo Expressway, Ding Shengren inspected supermarkets, mother and baby rooms and other places to learn more about the operation of the service area and the recent passenger flow.

Ding Shengren pointed out that all stations should further improve their service capabilities, strengthen various safety management work during the Spring Festival travel season, strengthen safety education for car drivers and couriers, and strictly investigate traffic violations such as speeding and making phone calls while driving; Communicate with the transportation and meteorological departments, strengthen emergency protection, make a good capacity reserve, and go all out to ensure the safety, stability and order of the Spring Festival travel.