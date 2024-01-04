Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Baoji News The city’s key projects started construction in the first quarter

Baoji, China – In a significant milestone for the city, groundbreaking events for key projects in the first quarter of 2024 were held on January 2. The event, which took place in Caijiapo Economic Development Zone, Qishan County, marked the start of construction for 77 projects with a total investment of 21.956 billion yuan.

The ceremony was attended by Mayor Wang Yong, Jing Yaoping, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Duan Xiaolong, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee. Mayor Wang Yong emphasized the importance of the projects, stating, “the concept of ‘project is king, investment is important, and service is oriented’,” during his address.

The projects cover a wide range of sectors including modern energy, advanced manufacturing, strategic emerging industries, cultural tourism, modern infrastructure, innovation capabilities, ecological environment, and social and people’s livelihood.

At the event, the Qishan County High Temperature Alloy and Special Titanium Alloy New Smart Materials Industrial Park project was highlighted. With a total investment of 1.06 billion yuan, the project is expected to further promote the optimization and upgrading of Baoji City’s titanium industry.

The city has planned to arrange a total of 355 provincial and municipal key construction projects with a total investment of 181.5 billion yuan for the year, with an annual planned investment of 50.1 billion yuan.

The aim is to accelerate the progress of these projects and achieve a “good start” in the first quarter, ultimately becoming a model for high-quality development in the province, according to Mayor Wang Yong.

The completion of these projects is expected to have a significant impact on the development of the city and the region, as well as contribute to the overall economic growth of the province. Members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Government, and Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference also attended the event.