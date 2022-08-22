Chencang District held a meeting of the Standing Committee of the District Committee to arrange and deploy the current epidemic prevention and control work



Source: People’s Government of Chencang District

Release time: 2022-08-22 10:35

Views:

On August 21, Ma Xiao, Secretary of the Chencang District Party Committee, presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee. He listened to the report of the District Leading Group (Headquarters) Office on the current situation of the new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control in the whole district, and arranged Deploy the next key work.

Ma Xiao pointed out that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is severe and complex, and all departments at all levels must be strict, strict, meticulous, and practical to do a normalized epidemic prevention and control work.

Ma Xiao demanded that all departments at all levels must maintain a high degree of sobriety, effectively ensure that external defense input is the key, and further strengthen the investigation and control of traffic checkpoints, focusing on returning personnel from high-risk areas, and do a good job in information assistance, investigation, and control. Isolation and transportation and other related work, and resolutely guard the first pass of our district’s security line of defense. Nucleic acid testing must be complete, and nucleic acid testing of all employees and key populations must be fully covered, and no one will be missed. Normalized management must be strict, and various prevention and control measures such as scanning site codes, wearing masks, one-meter noodles, not gathering, and not having meals should be strictly implemented. The implementation of responsibilities must be solid, compact the “quartet” responsibility, implement the “four early” requirements, strictly implement the responsibilities of supervision and supervision, ensure that various prevention and control measures are implemented, and truly ensure that prevention and control are not slack and development is not stopped.

Ma Xiaofeng, mayor of Chencang District, re-arranged and re-deployed the recent epidemic prevention and control work. He asked all departments at all levels to draw inferences from others, constantly eliminate blind spots and hidden dangers, strictly implement the responsibilities of the four parties, do a good job in nucleic acid testing for 41 key groups of people, strictly implement site code inspection and other work, ensure the efficient operation of emergency situations, and effectively implement various types of work. Hidden dangers are eliminated in the bud.