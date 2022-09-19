Chencang District held an epidemic prevention and control work meeting



Release time: 2022-09-19

On the afternoon of September 18, Chencang District held an epidemic prevention and control work meeting. Ma Xiao, secretary of the district party committee and first commander-in-chief, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Ma Xiaofeng, deputy secretary of the district party committee, mayor and commander, presided over the meeting and arranged the current key tasks. Liu Pengju, deputy secretary of the district party committee, deputy commander, and office director, arranged the National Day holiday and the key work of epidemic prevention and control before and after.

Ma Xiao pointed out that my country’s epidemic prevention and control policies are determined by our national system and the epidemic prevention concept of “people first, life first”. The policy is unshakable, and one principle must be grasped in terms of work methods, which is to encircle, scour, and extinguish. “Four should be done” (everything should be checked, everything should be turned around, everything should be separated, and everything should be treated) and “four cleanups” (clearing the number of personnel, clear information, clear location, clear status).

Up to now, the surface risks of this round of epidemic in the whole region have been basically controlled, but the point risks still exist. In this round of epidemic disposal, the cadres and the masses in the whole region united and worked together, and brought the epidemic under control in a relatively short period of time. The epidemic disposal showed three characteristics of unity of cadres, cooperation of the masses, and strong organization.

Ma Xiao emphasized that although this round of epidemic has been basically controlled, the handling of the epidemic also revealed that Chencang District still has many shortcomings in terms of communication and coordination, flow adjustment methods, business capabilities, cadre style, publicity and guidance, etc. Problems must be faced seriously and rectified and improved promptly and quickly. At present, as the National Day holiday is approaching, the flow of people and gatherings will greatly increase the risk of the spread of the epidemic, and the situation of epidemic prevention and control is still severe and complicated. Therefore, the following four aspects must be done in terms of the recent epidemic prevention and control work: 1. Improve ideological and Stay awake, and do a good job of epidemic prevention and control during the National Day holiday and before and after the National Day holiday with a high degree of political consciousness. The virus has taught us that if we don’t grasp it tightly, if we are not strict or careful, we can lead to failures. 2. Pay close attention to key tasks, tighten the strings of epidemic prevention, and take strong prevention and control measures to prevent and control the epidemic before and after the National Day holiday. The key work of epidemic prevention and control before and after the National Day holiday is the nine words “prevention of import, non-proliferation, and anti-spill”. 3. Implement prevention and control policies, implement normal measures, and use stricter and more detailed standardized management to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control before and after the National Day holiday. We can’t “forget the pain when the scar is healed”, and we must strictly implement the normalized prevention and control measures. 4. Strictly supervise and inspect, consolidate responsibilities at all levels, and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control before and after the National Day holiday with a high-pressure work situation.

Ma Xiaofeng emphasized that it is necessary to earnestly study and implement the spirit of this meeting. In particular, it is necessary to thoroughly study the spirit of Secretary Ma’s speech, implement it well, and highly coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development to ensure the realization of “the epidemic must be prevented and the economy must be stable.” The goal of living and developing is to be safe”. First, we must pay close attention to the detailed implementation of prevention and control measures. The whole region must recognize the current situation, consolidate the main responsibilities, keep the work rhythm and deployment unchanged, and strictly implement various epidemic prevention and control measures to ensure that no large-scale outbreaks occur. The bottom line of the epidemic. Second, we must pay close attention to the efficient advancement of key tasks, minimize the impact of the epidemic, seize the time we missed, make up for the losses caused by the epidemic, and make every effort to stabilize growth, project construction, attract investment, rural revitalization, and agriculture. production, urban construction, etc. Third, we must pay close attention to the smooth and orderly development of bottom-line work, and do a good job in anti-criminal and evil, prevention and mitigation of risks, safe production, flood control and anti-skid.

Liu Pengju arranged the key work of epidemic prevention and control before and after the National Day holiday. First, before the end of October, the epidemic prevention and control command system must maintain an emergency preparedness state, implement flat management, and strictly implement leadership and special personnel on duty, so that the command system can operate 24 hours a day. The second is that normalized prevention and control measures must be implemented carefully, and normalized prevention and control such as key areas and personnel control, traffic checkpoint inspection, nucleic acid testing, cluster activity control, and inspection of outsiders should be done well. Third, work responsibilities should be fully compacted, do a good job in the State Council’s inspection and inspection work, and strictly conduct daily supervision and inspection.