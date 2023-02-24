Home News Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News Fufeng County Magistrate Zhang Ping inspects food safety production work
Zhang Ping, magistrate of Fufeng County, inspected food safety production work

Source: People’s Government of Fufeng County
Release time: 2023-02-24 08:54
On February 22, when Zhang Ping, the magistrate of Fufeng County, inspected food safety in Jiangzhang Town, he demanded that we always adhere to the people-centered development idea, comprehensively promote the implementation of the “two responsibilities” of food safety, and resolutely strengthen food safety line of defense.

On the same day, Zhang Ping successively went to Fufeng Jun’an Meat Products Co., Ltd. and Fufeng County Qinhua Science and Technology Beekeeping Professional Cooperative to inspect the environmental sanitation of the workshop and the health of employees, and learn more about the implementation of food safety management measures and the construction of the responsibility system. .

Zhang Ping emphasized that food production enterprises should establish a strong awareness of food safety, implement the main responsibility of food safety, strengthen the management and training of food-related practitioners, strictly prevent and control food production safety risks, and effectively prevent food safety incidents from the source occur. It is necessary to establish a sound food safety management system, strictly implement the food safety management system and operating procedures, conduct regular and comprehensive food safety self-examinations, correct violations of laws and regulations, and prevent and eliminate hidden risks. The market supervision department must strictly control the three levels of food production, distribution, and consumption, so that there are no dead ends, no blind spots, and no hidden dangers. Food safety supervision is carried out throughout the entire process and the entire chain to protect the “safety on the tip of the tongue” of the masses.

