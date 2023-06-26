Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News Jintai District: Tighten the gas “safety valve” Jintai District quickly investigates and rectifies the safety hazards of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders

Jintai District: Tighten the gas “safety valve” Jintai District quickly investigates and rectifies the safety hazards of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders



Source: People's Government of Jintai District

In the past few days, the Jintai District Market Supervision and Administration Bureau has quickly arranged deployments, focusing on catering service units, carrying out in-depth investigation and rectification of hidden dangers of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, severely cracking down on liquefied petroleum gas violations, resolutely preventing and containing gas safety accidents, ensuring Festival safety and stability and the safety of people’s lives and property.

During the inspection, the law enforcement officers focused on checking whether the manufacturing time and inspection time of liquefied gas cylinders in catering enterprises were consistent with the steel seal on the gas cylinder shield and the content of the inspection ring, whether the gas cylinders were within the validity period of the inspection, and checked whether the gas cylinders with potential safety hazards were found. , Seal up and stop using in time. Law enforcement officers also put forward specific requirements on standardizing the installation of flammable gas alarm devices in catering places, replacing metal hoses dedicated to gas, and checking out burning appliances with unknown sources or banned by the state.

At the same time, law enforcement officers warn gas users to notify gas operators and relevant units in time if they find that there are risks in gas cylinders, and not to repair or disassemble gas cylinders and their accessories without permission. Law enforcement officers also reminded relevant places and business leaders to enhance safety awareness, tighten the string of safe production at all times, fulfill their main responsibilities, and keep the bottom line of safety.