Study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China



Source: People’s Government of Long County

Release time: 2022-12-14 09:52

Recently, the report meeting of the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Long County. Gao Hongzhen, a member of the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group, member of the Municipal Party Committee Standing Committee, and head of the United Front Work Department, made a speech report. Ye Shengqiang, secretary of the county party committee, presided over the report meeting.

At the report meeting, Gao Hongzhen focused on the theme and main achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era in the past 10 years, the modernization of Marxism in China, Chinese-style modernization, and the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country. Goals and tasks, adhere to the party’s overall leadership and comprehensively strictly govern the party, respond to risks and challenges, persist in learning, thinking and practicing, and promote the implementation of the party’s 20th spirit, etc., systematically interpreted the party’s 20th spirit, and Combined with personal thinking, the key issues were deeply explained. The report has a clear theme, rich content, clear organization, and easy to understand. It has strong guiding significance for the participants to deeply understand and fully grasp the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and to promote high-quality development.

Gao Hongzhen requested that our county should unswervingly put political construction in the first place, conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the municipal party committee on studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, take the initiative to undertake the mission of unity and struggle, and continuously enhance the sense of responsibility to do a good job and a sense of mission; we must unswervingly take the acceleration of development as the top priority, based on our advantages, go all out to promote the construction of key projects, continue to improve the level of ecological work, let innovation become the first driving force, green become a common form, and openness become the only way to share. become the fundamental goal; we must unswervingly take the happiness of the people as the goal of struggle, and focus on “children’s education, learning, education, labor, medical care, old care, housing, and weak support” “The goal is to improve the level of security, focus on solving the urgent problems of the masses, and effectively improve the quality of life of the people; we must unswervingly regard hard work as an important guarantee, implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party in specific work, and implement it in promoting unification. With the high-quality development of the front line business, we will focus on promoting the harmony of the “five major relationships”, and make new and greater contributions to speeding up the construction of sub-centers and building a pioneer area.

Ye Shengqiang requested that all levels of the county should take this report as an opportunity to learn deeply, promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into their brains and hearts, adhere to the principle of learning from the original, integrate learning, and connect with practice, and comprehensively and accurately grasp the party’s The new ideas, new conclusions, new deployments and new requirements put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China can truly learn loyalty, belief, responsibility, and motivation to forge ahead; we must enrich the carrier, promote the promotion of publicity and preaching in depth and solidity, and constantly innovate the form of publicity , increase the intensity of publicity and preaching, adopt a method that the masses like to hear and see, carry out multi-level and in-depth publicity, and continue to set off an upsurge in learning and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China; we must combine learning with practice, promote the implementation of practical results, and concentrate on To speed up the recovery of the economy, integrate resources, and make good medical reserves for the epidemic. Strive hard for a new chapter of high-quality development in the new era of the county.

All county-level leaders, town party committee secretaries, county party committee departments, county-level state agencies, and people’s organization party organizations attended the meeting.