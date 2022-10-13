Longxian held an epidemic prevention and control work scheduling meeting



Recently, after the video scheduling meeting of the city’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work, our county held a new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work scheduling meeting. Li Weifang, the county magistrate, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting reported the recent epidemic prevention and control work, and listened to the work reports of each special class and working group.

Li Weifang requested that all levels of the county should carry out self-examination and self-correction of work deficiencies and shortcomings, improve emergency response capabilities, and ensure that in the event of emergencies, they can respond quickly, deal with them in a timely manner, and ensure that they are in place. The office of the county epidemic prevention and control headquarters must adhere to “daily reporting and daily scheduling”, sort out the latest situation and data in a timely manner, and provide a basis for scientific decision-making; it is necessary to strengthen the management and control of traffic checkpoints, special transfer classes, and expressway service areas to achieve leadership. , work force, inspection measures, and risk management and control “four in place”; it is necessary to strengthen the inspection, registration, management and control of the first settlements such as villages, communities, and hotels, and find out all the people who have returned to Long from the county since October 1. No one is missed, mobilize the masses to supervise and report risk personnel, and the industry and information technology and public security departments strengthen the supervision of key parts such as hotels, hotels, and hotels; strictly control centralized isolation, home isolation, and home health testing personnel, and standardize the implementation of various control Requirements; to strengthen the notification of nucleic acid detection data comparison, establish a big data comparison system as soon as possible, to ensure that all inspections should be checked; to quickly dispose of assisted inspection information to strictly prevent the spread of risks. At the same time, Li Weifang emphasized that it is necessary to increase the project funds for next year to strive for implementation, and to do a good job of consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation and effectively linking the 100-day improvement action with rural revitalization.

Li Huijun, member of the standing committee of the county party committee and deputy county head, and Zhao Xiaodong, deputy head of the county, attended the meeting. The heads of towns and towns, and the principals of various special classes and working groups of the county epidemic prevention and control headquarters attended the meeting.