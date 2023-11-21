Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News Mei County participated in the centralized signing ceremony of investment projects at the 7th Silk Road Expo

Mei County, China – On November 17, Mei County participated in the centralized signing ceremony for investment projects at the 7th Silk Road International Expo and China East-West Cooperation, Investment and Trade Fair. The event was held at the Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center and was attended by Zhang Xiaoping, the head of Mei County, and the main responsible comrades of the County Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau and the County Investment Promotion Bureau.

During the ceremony, Baoji City signed a total of 7 projects with a combined investment of 8.705 billion yuan. Representing Mei County, Zhang Xiaoping formally signed a contract with Shaanxi Bo Shengxiang Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd. for the China-Mexico Green Ecological Intelligent Textile Technology Park project, which has an investment of 3 billion yuan.

In addition to the signing ceremony, Zhang Xiaoping visited the Mei County kiwi fruit exhibition area at the Silk Road Expo. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the quality and safety of agricultural products, increasing the publicity of Mei County kiwi fruit, ensuring the standardized use of Mei County kiwi fruit product packaging, and enhancing the reputation of Mei County kiwi fruit.

With the theme of “Economic and Trade Expansion·Interconnection·Mutual Benefit”, this year’s Silk Road Expo aims to promote high-quality development. Mei County has signed a total of 3 projects with an investment of 4.03 billion yuan, which will further enrich and improve the county’s industrial structure and provide important support for the high-quality development of the county’s economy.

Share this: Facebook

X

