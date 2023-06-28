Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News Taibai County won the 2023 China’s Best Summer Tourism Destination

Taibai County won the 2023 China Summer Tourism Best Destination



Source: People’s Government of Taibai County Release time: 2023-06-28 14:58 Views:

On June 26, the 2023 China Summer Tourism Development Report Conference was held in Lichuan City, Hubei Province. At the meeting, Taibai County was awarded the title of “China‘s Best Summer Resort Tourism Destination in 2023″ by the China Meteorological Administration.

In recent years, Taibai County has focused on the construction of the two major destinations of “tourism and vacation, sports and health care”. Relying on its unique location and ecological advantages, it has continuously tapped the potential of resources, continuously enriched tourism formats, and strived to promote the branding, specialization, and High-quality and intelligent development.

The county’s forest coverage rate is 93.36%, the atmospheric negative oxygen ion content is 4634/cm³, the number of days with good air quality is 358 days, and the good rate is 98.1%. The comprehensive index ranks first in the city and the forefront of the province for consecutive years. , the average temperature in summer is 19 ℃, “Taibai Snow in June” is one of the eight scenic spots in Guanzhong, and it is a veritable “natural air-conditioned city” and an excellent place to enjoy the snow in winter and escape the heat in summer. It has successively won many honors such as the National Demonstration County for Ecological Civilization Construction, the Most Beautiful County in China, and the Natural Oxygen Bar in China.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

