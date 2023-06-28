Home » Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News Taibai County won the 2023 China’s Best Summer Tourism Destination
News

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News Taibai County won the 2023 China’s Best Summer Tourism Destination

by admin

Taibai County won the 2023 China Summer Tourism Best Destination

Source: People’s Government of Taibai County Release time: 2023-06-28 14:58 Views:

On June 26, the 2023 China Summer Tourism Development Report Conference was held in Lichuan City, Hubei Province. At the meeting, Taibai County was awarded the title of “China‘s Best Summer Resort Tourism Destination in 2023″ by the China Meteorological Administration.

In recent years, Taibai County has focused on the construction of the two major destinations of “tourism and vacation, sports and health care”. Relying on its unique location and ecological advantages, it has continuously tapped the potential of resources, continuously enriched tourism formats, and strived to promote the branding, specialization, and High-quality and intelligent development.

The county’s forest coverage rate is 93.36%, the atmospheric negative oxygen ion content is 4634/cm³, the number of days with good air quality is 358 days, and the good rate is 98.1%. The comprehensive index ranks first in the city and the forefront of the province for consecutive years. , the average temperature in summer is 19 ℃, “Taibai Snow in June” is one of the eight scenic spots in Guanzhong, and it is a veritable “natural air-conditioned city” and an excellent place to enjoy the snow in winter and escape the heat in summer. It has successively won many honors such as the National Demonstration County for Ecological Civilization Construction, the Most Beautiful County in China, and the Natural Oxygen Bar in China.

See also  Draw an updated picture of a beautiful China and work with the General Secretary to plant a green future-Domestic Channel-Inner Mongolia News Network

You may also like

Yield Protocol Says It Has Fully Recovered From...

MAG increases quantity of certified corn seed –...

WHO warns of an “unusually hot” summer in...

Accelerate the construction of a new development pattern...

Tiffany, the Science based targets initiative approves green...

Behind bars the structure that threatened the family...

Six musical groups from Chocó will participate in...

Three Grands Prix in 15 days: I would...

They capture gang members of the 18 in...

The Russian Defense Minister meets with his Cuban...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy