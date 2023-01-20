The main leaders of the four major teams in Long County visited the front-line staff before the Spring Festival



Source: People’s Government of Long County

Release time: 2023-01-20 08:31

On the occasion of the Spring Festival, on January 19, Ye Shengqiang, Secretary of the County Party Committee, Li Weifang, County Mayor, Liang Zhijun, Chairman of the County Political Consultative Conference, and Yin Hongliang, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the County People’s Congress, went to the County People’s Hospital, Yongan Heating Company, County Water Supply Company, and County Electric Power Bureau for power supply services and The power grid dispatching command center, the county public security bureau, and the county environmental sanitation management station visited and sympathized with the front-line staff, and through them extended sincere greetings and New Year blessings to the vast number of workers and their families who are still fighting on the front line during the Spring Festival.

At the County People’s Hospital and the County Public Security Bureau, Ye Shengqiang expressed his affirmation and gratitude to the county’s medical workers and public security officers for their contributions to the high-quality economic and social development of the county. Ye Shengqiang pointed out that the past 2022 was a very challenging and extraordinary year in the development process of our county. The vast number of medical workers and public security officers and police officers worked for everyone and guarded the lives of the people in the county. It was during the period of epidemic prevention and control that medical workers and public security officers went retrograde and charged forward, making great contributions to winning the battle against epidemic prevention and control. Ye Shengqiang hopes that medical workers will continue to stick to their posts, devote themselves to epidemic prevention and control and medical treatment, comprehensively improve the level of treatment services, and protect the lives and health of the people. The majority of public security officers and police officers continue to maintain a good style of work, maintain safety and stability with a fuller mental state, continuously improve the sense of security and happiness of the masses, and ensure that the people of the county have a happy, peaceful and safe Spring Festival.

In Yongan Thermal Power Company, Power Supply Service and Grid Dispatching Command Center of the Electric Power Bureau, Li Weifang emphasized that heat and power supply are related to thousands of households and are connected to people’s livelihood and well-being. Relevant departments and enterprises must earnestly shoulder their responsibilities and missions, strengthen the overhaul and maintenance of equipment and facilities, and make every effort to ensure the quality and effectiveness of heating and power supply, so that the general public can enjoy a warm and peaceful Spring Festival. At the county environmental sanitation management station, we paid condolences to the city management staff and sanitation workers. Li Weifang said that the majority of sanitation workers are the city’s “beauticians”, and they should continue to carry forward the spirit of dedication and hard work, and make persistent efforts in the fine management and daily cleaning work of the county, and strive to create a clean and tidy festival environment.

In the county water company, Liang Zhijun requested that the water supply guarantee work during the Spring Festival should be conscientiously done, and problems should be found and solved in time, so as to ensure that the people of the county can celebrate the Spring Festival with safe and high-quality water supply.