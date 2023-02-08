The 2023 “Employment Assistance Month” event in Weibin District and the special recruitment event in Jiangtan Economic Development Zone were successfully held



On the morning of February 7, Weibin District’s 2023 “Employment Assistance Month” event and the Jiangtan Economic Development Zone special job fair were held at the Baoji Botanical Garden Square.

The theme of the event is “Spring Breeze Sends True Love, Helps Warm People’s Hearts”, hosted by Weibin District People’s Government, organized by Jiangtan Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee and District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, unemployed college graduates, urban registered unemployed, and poverty-stricken laborers A total of more than 1,600 people participated in the event, including key employment groups such as relocated households, migrant workers, various employers, and people from all walks of life who participated in the recruitment.

This job fair invites 80 employers to provide more than 5,000 employment positions in secretarial, accounting, graphic design, welder, water and electricity, and teachers. At the same time, on-site job registration, employment registration, job introduction, entrepreneurship training, and employment and entrepreneurship services such as entrepreneurship guarantee loans, entrepreneurship policies and regulations consultation, labor policies and regulations consultation, labor rights protection, etc.

At the same time as on-site recruitment, the “Weibin Employment” Douyin platform will be used to carry out simultaneous live broadcasts to lead posts, communicate with online job seekers, and build a “face-to-face” and “line-to-line” job supply and demand docking platform. Job seekers who meet the application requirements , can connect with enterprises during the live broadcast, and conduct recruitment information consultation, which further broadens the breadth and dimension of job hunting and recruitment.

Up to now, more than 4,000 people have participated in offline on-site recruitment, more than 800 people have initially reached employment intentions, and more than 70,000 job seekers have followed and browsed online.

This job fair is the promotion and extension of Weibin District’s 2023 “Spring Breeze Sends True Love, Aids and Warms People’s Hearts” series of activities. Weibin District will fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, actively implement employment support policies at all levels, and fully protect key groups Employment, continue to promote employment and entrepreneurship work to a new level.