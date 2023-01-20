Weibin District: District Mayor Wu Yuxin inspects pre-holiday production safety, forest fire prevention and market supply guarantees



Release time: 2023-01-20 08:50

On the morning of January 19, Wu Yuxin, the head of the district, went to Shangchuan Village, Gaojia Town, Shuangfeng Gas Co., Ltd., Kaiyuan Mall and China Resources Vanguard Supermarket to check forest fire prevention before the festival, safe production and festival market supply guarantee.

At the timber inspection station in Shangchuan Village, Gaojia Town, Wu Yuxin learned more about the area of ​​forest farms in Gaojia Town’s jurisdiction and the patrol system of forest rangers. He pointed out that as the Spring Festival is approaching, the safety hazards of mountain sweepings will increase. It is necessary to put the forest fire prevention work in a prominent position, strictly prevent the entry and exit of the mountain, and set up fire safety warning signs at major intersections, and it is strictly forbidden to carry fire into the mountain. It is necessary to closely follow policies and regulations, innovate the form of publicity, actively carry out warning education, and effectively enhance the public’s awareness of fire prevention. It is necessary to strengthen the investigation of hidden dangers, adhere to the grid inspection system, improve the ability to deal with emergencies, and be prepared to respond to various forest fire emergencies at any time to ensure that no forest fire accidents occur during the Spring Festival.

At Baoji Shuangfeng Gas Co., Ltd., Wu Yuxin carefully checked the operation of the liquefaction system and pressure detection device system, walked into the workshop to understand the production process, and asked about market demand and production efficiency. He requested that bottom-line thinking should be firmly established, risk management and control should be strengthened, and safety production accidents should be resolutely prevented. It is necessary to take Baoji City’s implementation of the “1+5+N” policy to support the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry as an opportunity, highlight innovative development, strengthen support for joint enterprises, improve the level of intelligent facilities, effectively expand production capacity, seize market share, and promote industrial land use. Improve quality and efficiency.

In Kaiyuan Mall, Wu Yuxin checked the operation of fire protection facilities and monitoring equipment, and learned about employee training and emergency drills. He pointed out that before and after the Spring Festival, the passenger flow in shopping malls has increased sharply, and the pressure on fire safety has increased. It is necessary to implement safety precautions, strictly implement the inspection system, revise and improve the emergency evacuation plan, strengthen the training of employees in emergency response, strengthen the daily maintenance of fire fighting equipment, and ensure the safety of fire protection inside the mall. Keep evacuation channels and safety exits unblocked, and resolutely protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

In the China Resources Vanguard Supermarket, Wu Yuxin checked the supply of meat, eggs, milk, vegetables and other commodities on the spot, and learned more about the prices of people’s livelihood materials, supply and marketing channels, and food safety. He emphasized that it is currently the peak consumption season, and it is necessary to pay close attention to market changes, increase the release of reserved commodities, adjust the food supply structure in a timely manner, and effectively ensure sufficient reserves of livelihood commodities, stable prices, and safe and orderly operation of the market during the Spring Festival. We must always put food safety first, strictly control food safety and quality, so that customers can buy with confidence and eat comfortably, and ensure that the people have a safe, happy and peaceful festival.

Miao Shengli, Deputy District Mayor, Sun Baoxiang, Director of the Management Committee of Jiangtan Economic and Technological Development Zone, and principal responsible comrades from the District Government Office, Emergency Management Bureau, Forestry Bureau, Commerce Bureau, Market Supervision Bureau, Fire Rescue Brigade, Gaojia Township, and Jinling Office participated in the inspection.