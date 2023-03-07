Weibin District held a conference to celebrate the “March 8” International Women’s Day



Go to the appointment in spring and bloom the youth of a woman. On the morning of March 6, Weibin District held a meeting to commemorate the 113th anniversary of the “March 8th” International Women’s Day. Women compatriots from different fields and industries gathered together to celebrate the festival. Liu Weijun, deputy secretary of the District Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Su Qing, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the District People’s Congress, and Yang Xueqin, vice chairman of the District CPPCC, attended the meeting. Liao Xiaoxia, deputy head of the district government, presided over the meeting.

The conference commended the provincial-level “Five Beautiful Garden” demonstration households (villages), the municipal-level “Beautiful Garden” demonstration households (villages), and the March 8th Red Banner Bearers (collectives) in Weibin District, Women’s Civilization Post, Women’s Contribution Model, “Good Mother-in-law” “Advanced collectives and individuals such as “Good Daughter-in-law”; 3 commended women’s representatives made speeches at the conference. The stories of women’s struggle on the front line show the good spirit of Weibin women in the new era who keep their mission in mind and forge ahead.

Liu Weijun extended festive greetings to the majority of women compatriots in the region, and raised earnest expectations and requirements for women’s federations, women comrades and departments at all levels. He hoped that the majority of women should actively practice the heroine spirit of “self-esteem, self-confidence, self-reliance, and self-improvement”, work hard on self-confidence, self-confidence, independent personality, pursuit of beauty, image building, and good mentality. Understand life and give full play to the “two unique roles”, which not only add luster to the “small family”, but also promote harmony among the “everyone”. “Clanging Rose”. Women’s federations at all levels should give full play to the role of solid bridges and bonds, lead women to unswervingly listen to the party’s words and follow the party, continue to deepen the reform of women’s federation organizations and positions, build platforms and stages for women comrades to start businesses, and mobilize the whole society Focus on impoverished women, left-behind women and children and other disadvantaged groups, and help them solve practical difficulties and problems, making the Women’s Federation the most trusted “mother’s family” for women. Departments at all levels should continue to create a good environment conducive to the development of women’s careers, fully respect and value women and women’s work, continue to care for and support women’s federations to carry out work creatively in accordance with laws and regulations, and widely publicize women comrades’ participation in social practice and economic promotion. The typical experience of developing and maintaining family stability has formed a good social custom of respecting, caring for and protecting women in the whole society.

At the meeting that day, the District Women’s Federation also invited relevant experts to give lectures on women’s mental health knowledge for women representatives participating in the meeting, helping everyone maintain a healthy and optimistic attitude and devote themselves to work and life in a fuller state.

The chairman and vice-chairman of the District Women’s Federation, the leaders in charge of each town and street and the chairmen of the Women’s Federation, the chairmen of the Women’s Federation of each village and community, the responsible comrades of the member units of the District Women’s and Children’s Working Committee, the 13th Executive Committee of the District Women’s Federation, and representatives of advanced units and individuals who were commended participated Meeting.