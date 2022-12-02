When Yang Guangting inspected the epidemic prevention and control work in Linyou County, he emphasized insisting on precision and refinement to improve the quality and efficiency of prevention and control



On November 30, Yang Guangting, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, inspected the epidemic prevention and control work in Linyou County, emphasizing that we must adhere to the ninth edition, implement the twenty items, strengthen confidence, maintain determination, further improve detailed measures, and resolutely win this round of epidemic Blocking war annihilation war.

Yang Guangting came to the Linyou County Epidemic Response Headquarters to learn more about the situation of traceability, control measures, etc., and analyzed the epidemic situation and risk points, and arranged for the next key prevention and control work. He emphasized that it is necessary to race against time to carry out nucleic acid testing, flow investigation and investigation, isolation control and emergency response, so as to stop the spread of the epidemic with fast speed and concentrated efforts. It is necessary to further strengthen the import of external defense, fully implement the requirements of “on-site inspection, on-site inspection, and on-site management”, and strengthen the closed-loop management of the whole process of risk personnel. It is necessary to make overall plans for the construction of nucleic acid testing capabilities, flow transfer capabilities, isolation resources, and medical treatment capabilities, improve the grassroots prevention and control system, and effectively build a solid line of defense for epidemic prevention and control.

Yang Guangting requested that the epidemic prevention and control work should always follow the precise and meticulous requirements, review the previous work, check for omissions and fill in the gaps in a targeted manner, and do every link in detail to further improve the quality and efficiency of the prevention and control work. It is necessary to scientifically determine high-risk areas and social management measures, adhere to quick control, quick closure and quick release, and strictly standardize the management of key epidemic-related places and operating procedures such as nucleic acid testing and emergency response. It is necessary to better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, do a solid job in ensuring people’s life services and safe production, and strive to complete the annual development goals and tasks.

Li Wufa, deputy mayor and secretary of the county party committee, participated in the inspection.