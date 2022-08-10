The 7th (plenary) meeting of the 14th CPC Taibai County Committee was held



2022-08-10

On August 9, the 7th (plenary) meeting of the 14th CPC Taibai County Committee was held. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the plenary session thoroughly implemented the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and all previous 19th plenary sessions, thoroughly studied and implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on his inspection in Shaanxi, and fully implemented the “epidemic must be prevented, The economy must be stable and development must be safe”, and earnestly implement the deployment of the 14th Provincial Party Congress, the 2nd Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Party Committee, the 13th Municipal Party Congress, and the 2nd Plenary Session of the 13th Municipal Party Committee. Summarize the county’s work in the first half of 2022, arrange tasks for the second half of the year, mobilize the county to further improve its work style, pay close attention to implementation, and welcome the party’s 20th National Congress with practical achievements. The plenary session was presided over by the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee. Zhang Jianke, Vice Chairman of the CPPCC and Secretary of the County Party Committee, delivered a speech. Zhang Junfeng, Deputy Secretary of the County Party Committee and County Mayor, arranged and deployed the county’s economic work in the second half of the year.

Qin Bin, Director of the Standing Committee of the County People’s Congress, Zhang Hongbin, Chairman of the County Political Consultative Conference, Li Zhigang, Deputy Secretary of the County Party Committee, Wang Junyi, Hao Yuzhu, Wang Xiaolong, Bai Haiming, Kang Kai, Chang Yanli, Li Shaohua, Hu Yongfeng, Liu Yonghui and members of the County Party Committee and alternate members attended the meeting.

The plenary session believed that since this year, the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee has made every effort to seize projects, expand investment, seize opportunities, and make up for shortcomings, so as to stabilize growth and the overall market. Improvements, the people’s happiness index continues to rise, the overall social situation is harmonious and stable, comprehensive and strict governance of the party is advanced in depth, and the high-quality development of the county economy is stable and improving.

Zhang Jianke emphasized that firstly, we must accurately grasp the general development trend and strengthen the confidence and determination to promote high-quality development. We must clearly recognize the situation, take advantage of the situation, consciously plan our own development in the overall development situation of the whole city, the province and even the whole country, seize opportunities, strengthen our advantages, make up for shortcomings, create characteristics, and strive to win the first opportunity in high-quality development and climb the peak bravely . Second, we must overcome difficulties, work hard, and sprint for key tasks in the second half of the year. It is necessary to improve work predictability, enhance work execution, keep close contact with the masses, strengthen the timeliness of work, anchor the target, work day and night, never leave the saddle, never let go of the reins, win the third quarter, and sprint the second half of the year. Third, we must emancipate the mind, forge ahead with determination, and open up a new situation in our work. Adhere to diligent study and good thinking, have the courage to forge ahead, do real hard work, show the spirit of striving for the day and the tide, with the belief and energy of never slackening and swearing to be the first, to catch up and surpass in learning and catch up. In the face of difficulties, we strive for the first place. The fourth is to take the lead, and work together to attack the fortress, and twist it into a force. Party members and leading cadres at all levels must take responsibility, lead by example, lead the charge, connect up and down, and gather a strong force to overcome difficulties. Fifth, we must improve our work style, be strict in discipline, and show new actions. Strictly implement the requirements of “ten insistence and ten objections” put forward by the municipal party committee, vigorously advocate diligent study and good thinking, oppose sticking to the rules, vigorously advocate hard work, oppose passive coping, vigorously advocate vigorous and resolute action, oppose peace and stability, vigorously advocate leading the soldiers, oppose sitting and discussing the road, and vigorously advocate unity and cooperation. , Oppose going its own way, and promote high-quality development with a high-efficiency style.

Zhang Jianke also put forward clear requirements on effectively grasping the current 12 key tasks in the county.

When arranging and deploying the county’s economic work in the second half of 2022, Zhang Junfeng, deputy secretary of the county party committee and county magistrate, emphasized that we must do our best to do a good job in six aspects: first, to attract investment in the project and release the momentum of development. It is necessary to speed up the construction of projects, make every effort to attract investment and compete for capital, and strengthen the collection and management of finance and taxation. The second is to focus on industrial upgrading and develop a green economy. It is necessary to strengthen modern agriculture, improve characteristic industries, and cultivate ecological industries. The third is to improve the connection results and accelerate rural revitalization. It is necessary to keep the bottom line of preventing return to poverty, speed up the construction of agriculture-related projects, and deepen rural construction actions. The fourth is to build a global scenic spot and build a strong tourism county. It is necessary to accelerate the construction of 5A-level scenic spots and counties, promote the development of key scenic spots, and vigorously develop rural tourism. Fifth, pay close attention to ecological protection and be a good guardian of the Qinling Mountains. It is necessary to make every effort to promote the revision and establishment of standards, to fight the tough battle of pollution prevention and control, and to continue to strengthen ecological protection. The sixth is to develop social undertakings and improve service levels. It is necessary to do a good job of people’s livelihood, improve the security system, and promote the recovery of consumption.

At the meeting, the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the Thirteenth Municipal Party Committee was conveyed, the completion of the county’s goals and tasks in the first half of the year was reported, and the drafting of relevant documents was explained. The meeting reviewed and approved the Work Report of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee in the First Half of 2022, the Work Plan of the County Party Committee on Carrying out Special Actions for the Construction of Work Styles, the Implementation Plan for Promoting the Construction of Incorruptible Taibai, and the Implementation Plan for Strengthening Incentives and Constraints to Promote the Construction of Work Styles “Detailed Rules”, the main responsible comrades of Zuitou Town, Yingge Town, Huangbaiyuan Town, County Development and Reform Bureau, Housing and Urban-rural Development Bureau, Agriculture and Rural Bureau, and Culture and Tourism Bureau made speeches.

County-level leaders who are not members of the county party committee or alternate members, party members and directors of the special committees of the county people’s congress and the county CPPCC, members of the standing committee of the county commission for discipline inspection, members of the supervisory committee, secretaries of the party committees and mayors of the towns, county party committees and county-level state organs, departments, and directly affiliated The main responsible comrades of institutions and people’s organizations, the Provincial Taibai Forestry Bureau, the Secretary of the Party Committee of Shaanxi Taibai Gold Mining Co., Ltd., etc. attended the meeting.