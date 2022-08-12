The third plenary (enlarged) meeting of the 17th Longxian County Party Committee of the Communist Party of China was held



2022-08-12

Recently, the third plenary (enlarged) meeting of the 17th CPC Longxian County Party Committee was held. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the meeting conscientiously studied and implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on his visit to Shaanxi, implemented the spirit of the plenary session of the provincial and municipal committees, reviewed and summarized the work in the first half of the year, studied and deployed the work in the second half of the year, and mobilized the whole county. The majority of party members, cadres and the masses grasp the situation, strengthen their confidence, improve their work style, and pay close attention to implementation to ensure the successful completion of various goals and tasks throughout the year, strive to build a demonstration area for ecological protection and high-quality development in the Qianhe Valley, and welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with excellent results. Victory held.

The plenary session is chaired by the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee. Ye Shengqiang, secretary of the county party committee, delivered a speech. Li Weifang, deputy secretary of the county party committee and head of the county, arranged and deployed the county’s economic and social development work in the second half of the year. Zhai Jianping, deputy secretary of the county party committee, conveyed and learned the spirit of the second plenary session of the 14th provincial party committee and the second plenary session of the 13th municipal party committee. County Party Standing Committee members Li Caifang, Chang Hongjun, Liang Danjun, Huo Youmin, Cheng Boping, Wu Xiaolong, Liang Shilong, and Su Jian took their seats at the rostrum. County Party Committee members and alternate members of the County Party Committee attended the meeting.

The meeting believed that since the beginning of this year, the whole county has conscientiously implemented the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the spirit of the provincial and municipal Party congresses, adhered to the ecological establishment of the county, opened up the county, concentrated efforts, overcame difficulties, innovated and worked hard, and the economy and society have shown great achievements. Good momentum of steady progress.

The Standing Committee of the County Party Committee put forward the overall requirements for the work of the county in the second half of the year and in the future: guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on his visit to Shaanxi, and adhere to the principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability. The keynote is to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the implementation of the “12345” development strategy, deepen the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, continuously strengthen the construction of work style, and strive to build a demonstration area for ecological protection and high-quality development in the Qianhe Valley, with excellent results. Welcome to the party’s 20 victory convening.

“12345” development strategy, that is: adhere to a positioning of establishing an ecological county and opening up a county, focusing on the two major industries of ecological milk capital and global tourism, and focusing on efficient and coordinated development, safety, and efficient coordinated development, epidemic prevention and control, and efficient coordinated development Coordinate with people’s livelihood, focus on the four major areas of urban areas, agricultural areas, parks and scenic spots, and accelerate the construction of five districts of rural revitalization demonstration area, green development pilot area, modern industry emerging area, innovation and opening up leading area, and livable, business-friendly and happy area. .

Ye Shengqiang emphasized that the construction of style is related to people’s back to back and the success or failure of the cause. The whole county must follow the deployment requirements of the provincial and municipal plenary meetings to carry out special actions for work style construction, promote cleanliness construction, and strengthen incentives and constraints to promote work style construction, pay close attention to important indicators, major projects and key tasks, tackle the third quarter, and win the second half of the year. county.

Ye Shengqiang demanded that the whole county should shoulder the heavy responsibility of the times and test the achievements of style construction with development performance. It is necessary to reflect the construction of work style in the effective prevention and control of the epidemic, continue to do a good job of foreign defense input, continue to implement detailed prevention and control measures, continue to improve prevention and control capabilities, continue to strengthen publicity and mobilization, and protect the lives and health of the people. It is necessary to reflect the construction of work style in stabilizing economic growth, help enterprises to bail out and ensure operation, focus on expanding investment in projects, effectively connect and promote revitalization, strengthen industry and support, activate commerce and promote consumption, update county towns and improve quality, and benefit the people with heart and affection to ensure that the economy operates within a reasonable range. It is necessary to reflect the construction of work style in preventing hidden risks, highlighting ideology, highlighting special rectification, highlighting social governance, and highlighting safe production, so as to create a good security environment for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Ye Shengqiang requested that we must adhere to the leadership of party building and strengthen the guarantee of work style construction with strict requirements. The whole county must implement the general requirements of party building and the party’s organizational line in the new era, build a solid ideological foundation of loyalty and responsibility, build a strong and powerful fighting fortress, build a comprehensive and excellent team of cadres, and create a clean and upright political ecology , so that the fresh air of integrity and integrity is constantly filled. It is necessary to adhere to the problem orientation and ensure the effectiveness of work style construction through self-revolution. All levels of the county must strengthen loyalty to the party, and resolutely prevent “indifference to the party spirit and go their own way”; strengthen responsibility and responsibility, and resolutely prevent “avoiding contradictions and being willing to lie down”; strengthening the purpose of serving the people, and resolutely preventing “separating from the masses and standing above the ground”; strengthening diligent study Be good at doing things, and resolutely prevent “capacity crisis and ability panic”; we must strengthen hard work and resolutely prevent “unrealistic, rough and sloppy”; strengthen honesty and integrity, and resolutely prevent “ignorance of reverence and overstepping the bottom line”, and persevere in changing styles and trees New wind, promote the construction of work style to go deeper and more solid.

When deploying the economic and social development work in the second half of the year, Li Weifang emphasized that the county’s economic work should be closely linked to the goal of creating a demonstration area for ecological protection and high-quality development in the Qianhe Valley, and speed up the implementation of the “12345” development strategy, aiming at “the forefront of the city and the first place in the mountainous area.” 1″, focusing on the three major issues of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”, focusing on the continuous expansion of investment, accelerating the expansion of industry, and promoting consumption growth, and on the basis of stabilizing agriculture, maintaining entities, and expanding employment Support, strengthen and optimize the five pillar industry chains, accelerate the promotion of project quality improvement and investment promotion, strengthen confidence, set goals, and strive to create greater performance and strive for better results.

Li Weifang requested that in the second half of the year, the whole county should work together to protect security and stability, focus on expanding investment in projects, focus on connection to promote revitalization, focus on extending the chain to strengthen goat milk, focus on strong leading tourism, focus on stable industrial expansion We will strive to create a new situation for the development of socialist modernized Longxian County, and welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with outstanding results.

The meeting reviewed the “Work Report of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee for the First Half of 2022” in writing.

Chang Hongjun, member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee, Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee and Director of the Supervisory Committee, explained the “County Party Committee’s Implementation Plan for Promoting the Construction of a Clean Long County” (discussion draft); Plan” (discussion draft) and “County Party Committee’s Implementation Rules on Strengthening Incentives and Constraints to Promote Work Style Construction” (discussion draft) explained.

The County Development and Reform Bureau, the County Party Committee Propaganda Department, the County Housing and Urban-rural Development Bureau, the County Rural Revitalization Bureau, the County Emergency Management Bureau, and the County Health and Health Bureau focused on project construction, cultural creation, relocation of county sheds, rural revitalization, production safety, and epidemic prevention. Control work made a statement.

After the successful completion of various agendas, the third plenary (expanded) meeting of the 17th Longxian County Committee of the Communist Party of China successfully concluded.

County-level party members and leading cadres who are not members of the county party committee or alternate members, town party committee secretaries and mayors, chief responsible comrades of the county party committee and county-level state organs, departments and people’s organizations, members of the Standing Committee of the County Commission for Discipline Inspection, members of the County Supervisory Committee, and the Standing Committee of the County People’s Congress , The main responsible comrades of the party members of the special committees of the county CPPCC; the main responsible comrades of the relevant county-level institutions and some enterprises; the county-level non-CPC leading cadres and the senior comrades who have retired from the county-level leadership positions, some grass-roots front-line party representatives, etc. attended the meeting.