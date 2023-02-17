Home News Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County News CPPCC Vice Chairman Ming Tao came to Chencang District for investigation
CPPCC Vice Chairman Ming Tao came to Chencang District for investigation

Ming Tao, vice chairman of the CPPCC, came to Chencang District for investigation

Source: Chencang District People’s Government
Release time: 2023-02-17 09:43
On February 16, Ming Tao, vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and his party came to Chencang District to investigate the situation of agricultural industrialization operators promoting rural revitalization and development.

Mingtao and his entourage came to Xinmao Pig Farming Professional Cooperative, Beibao Village Collective Economic Joint-stock Cooperative and Lvfengyuan Modern Agricultural Park. Investigate the situation of revitalization and development.

The research team fully affirmed the achievements made by the main body of agricultural industrialization in Chencang District in promoting rural revitalization and development. The research team pointed out that the agricultural industry is the key to promoting the implementation of the rural revitalization strategy, and it is an important measure to prosper the rural economy and drive rural prosperity. Chencang District is a large agricultural area. Based on Chencang, we should give full play to our advantages, focus on the rural revitalization strategy, develop modern characteristic agriculture according to local conditions, do a good job in extending, supplementing and strengthening the chain of the agricultural industry, and promote the improvement of agricultural quality and efficiency, and increase farmers’ income and prosperity. It is necessary to pay attention to demonstration and leadership, highlight characteristics, build a brand, improve market competitiveness, accelerate the construction of a modern agricultural industrial system, and inject strong impetus into rural revitalization.

