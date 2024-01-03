Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County News Province’s Key Projects Started in the First Quarter of 2024 Baoji City branch event was held in Qishan County

Baoji City Branch Event Marks Start of Key Projects in Qishan County

The province’s key project start-up in the first quarter of 2024 Baoji City branch event was held in Qishan County, marking an important milestone for the region’s development. The event, which took place on January 2, saw the launch of the Qishan County High Temperature Alloy and Special Titanium Alloy New Smart Materials Industrial Park Project, with Mayor Wang Yong issuing the order to start construction.

The event was attended by Jing Yaoping, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and city leaders, along with County Party Committee Secretary Yang Pengcheng and County Magistrate Zhang Junhui. This marked a significant step forward for Qishan County’s 2024 goals and the start of construction in the first quarter.

2024 is a critical year for Qishan’s high-quality development, and the initiation of key projects in the area reflects a strong commitment to progress and growth. With the “Four Focuses” and “One, Forty, and Fifty” strategy in mind, Qishan County is determined to lead the way in the city and even the province through high-quality development.

Looking ahead, Qishan County has big plans for 2024. With a focus on industrial development, business services, cultural tourism, infrastructure, social undertakings, and ecology and environmental protection, the region plans to implement 286 key projects with a total investment of 49.2 billion yuan. The goal is to accelerate the preliminary work of these projects and ensure that they are started as soon as possible.

In the first quarter alone, 42 projects with a total investment of 2.65 billion yuan were started, signaling a strong push for high-quality economic development in Qishan. The concentrated start of these projects is expected to propel the region to new heights and set the stage for continued growth and success.

Overall, the Baoji City branch event to start the province’s key projects in the first quarter of 2024 represents a significant step forward for Qishan County and sets the stage for a prosperous year of development and progress.

