Qianyang: Pay attention to “three strengthenings” and carry out drought-resistant spring irrigation work in an orderly manner



Source: People’s Government of Qianyang County

Release time: 2023-02-09 08:50

In response to the current severe drought, the Qianyang County Party Committee and the county government attach great importance to timely strengthening spring irrigation, monitoring and early warning, and supervision and guidance, and actively do a good job in drought-resistant irrigation of farmland this spring, laying a solid foundation for a bumper summer grain harvest.

One is to strengthen spring irrigation. All towns and villages are required to seize the golden period of the current spring irrigation work, take precise and strong measures, make full efforts to rush the progress, organize the masses to repair channels, dredge water canals, start various water conservancy irrigation facilities, and perform multiple rounds of watering according to the water needs of crops to turn green “Water for moisture preservation and water for turning green”, actively and effectively respond to the impact of drought on the normal growth and development of crops, improve the ability of crops to resist drought and conserve moisture, and lay a foundation for increasing summer grain income. Up to now, 35 electromechanical wells have been used in the county, and 14 pumps have been installed along the canals. Through canal irrigation, well irrigation, drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation and other methods, a total of 31,700 mu of wheat oil crops, seedlings, orchards, and greenhouse vegetables have been irrigated.

The second is to strengthen monitoring and early warning. Instruct the County Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters to start the county-level IV drought emergency response in a timely manner. County emergency, meteorological, agricultural, water conservancy and other departments have done real-time monitoring and early warning of drought, rain, water, and moisture to provide scientific basis for drought relief. At present, all departments have made various preparations. According to the weather conditions, artificial rainfall operations were carried out from 7:30 to 12:00 on February 8, which effectively alleviated the drought.

The third is to strengthen supervision and guidance. After the special conference on drought resistance in the county, the county leaders led a team to make unannounced visits to supervise the drought resistance situation. The masses publicized the drought situation and the knowledge of drought resistance and seedling preservation, and made every effort to do a good job in emergency services during the drought resistance irrigation and water supply period.