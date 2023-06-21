Home » Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Data Statistics Operation Situation of Baoji 12345 Government Service Convenience Hotline in May 2023
Operation of Baoji 12345 Government Service Convenience Hotline in May 2023

Source: Baoji Digital Economy Bureau Release time: 2023-06-21 12:00

In May 2023, the Baoji 12345 government service convenience hotline (the platform of “responsive to any inquiries and handling complaints immediately”) accepted 36,484 appeals from enterprises and the public, 36,010 should be resolved, 35,770 should be resolved, and the completion rate is 99.33%. Among them, the 12345 hotline channel accepted 35,923 appeals (including 34,840 calls, 566 cases assigned by the provincial 12345, 437 messages on the WeChat official account, 74 messages on the government website, and 6 messages on the Baoji Yimatong APP), and 35,586 should be settled. 35,359 cases were closed, with an overall completion rate of 99.36%; the mayor’s mailbox received a total of 516 letters (including 137 repeated letters), 379 should be completed, and 374 were completed, with a completion rate of 98.68%; People’s Daily Online left a message There were 43 messages on the board, and 35 cases were closed; 2 messages were left on the Western Network, and 2 cases were closed.

