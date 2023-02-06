Baoji Digital Economy Bureau Holds Themed Lantern Festival Lantern Riddles



On the afternoon of February 5th, the day of the Lantern Festival, a traditional Chinese festival, the Bureau of Digital Economy of Baoji City held the activity of “Guessing Lantern Riddles, Exploring the Universe of Treasures, and Welcome to Smart Life” in Shengshi Plaza. Activity. This lantern riddle is informative, interesting, and contemporary. It focuses on digital content such as digital economy, metaverse, and smart cities. It also integrates traditional lantern riddle cultural content to create more than 500 lantern riddles, aiming to expand the coverage of digital concepts. , to create a strong atmosphere for the whole people to understand and support the development of Baoji’s digital economy.

Nearly a thousand citizens participated in the lantern riddle activity, which lasted for more than three hours. Crowds of people crowded under the rows of red lanterns hanging riddles, citizens in groups of two or three, or groups of three or five, guessing the answers with great interest, and the scene was full of festive and peaceful festive atmosphere. On the same day, the Municipal Bureau of Digital Economy opened the Baoyuan Universe Exhibition and Experience Hall and the Smart City Exhibition and Experience Center to the public. Citizens experienced the real scenes of Famen Temple Scenic Area and Shigu Mountain Scenic Area, skiing, and cutting fruits from a new perspective through Internet virtual (VR) devices. Realistic scenes, strong visual impact, such as immersive. Citizens are “surprised and amazed” by the scenes they can experience on TV and media in Baoji.

According to Wang Junjie, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Municipal Digital Economy Bureau, the purpose of holding lantern riddles with the theme of digitization, intelligence, and new information technology is not only to promote traditional culture and create a festive atmosphere, but also to improve Baoji’s social awareness. Digital economy knowledge, improve citizens’ digital literacy and digital skills. At the same time, it will showcase the achievements of Baoyuan Universe and smart city construction, create a good atmosphere for Baoji to fully enter the fast lane of digital economy, and inject a new growth engine for digital transformation into Baoji’s high-quality development.