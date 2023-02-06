The Municipal Bureau of Letters and Calls conveys the spirit of learning from the city’s “two sessions”



On the morning of February 3, the Municipal Letters and Calls Bureau held a meeting of all cadres of the agency to convey the spirit of the third session of the 16th Municipal People’s Congress and the second session of the 13th Baoji CPPCC Baoji City, and arrange deployment and implementation. Lei Huihui, Deputy Secretary-General of the Municipal Government, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Municipal Bureau of Letters and Calls, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the just-concluded “Two Sessions” of the city were a very important meeting held during the critical period when the whole city thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and strived to write a new chapter in Baoji’s high-quality development. It is of important and far-reaching significance to promote the high-quality development of letters and visits through tasks, gathering strength, and working hard. All cadres should focus on Baoji’s development positioning, strategic goals, methods and paths, and measures to promote high-quality development, and follow the general idea of ​​”strengthening the foundation, focusing on the source, focusing on improvement, and creating first-class”, earnestly study and implement the spirit of the “two sessions” of the city, in-depth study, Systematic study and repeated learning, effectively transform the energy and enthusiasm inspired by the spirit of the city’s “two sessions” into a powerful driving force for promoting petition work, further boost the spirit, strengthen confidence, work hard, overcome difficulties, and ensure the implementation of various work requirements .

The meeting requested that, first, we must closely follow and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and keep a firm political direction. All cadres must closely combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the city’s “two sessions” with the study of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Focusing on the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on strengthening and improving the work of people’s letters and visits, they must deeply understand the principles of the 20th National Congress of the Party on letters and visits. The new deployment and new requirements further enhance the sense of mission, responsibility and urgency, and with the attitude that the beginning is a decisive battle and the beginning is a sprint, we will do our best to do all the work in the new year. Second, we must closely follow the implementation of the “three-year” activity plan of provinces and cities, and temper our work style. All cadres must deeply study and understand the spirit of the “three-year” activities of provinces and cities, deeply understand and accurately grasp the significance and target requirements of the “three-year” activities carried out by provinces and cities, and always focus on the center, serve the overall situation, and keep abreast of the direction. Serve the construction of major projects, optimize the business environment under the rule of law, combine the actual work of letters and visits, identify the entry point, combination point, and force point of the work, better serve the decision-making and deployment of provinces and cities, and make more efforts to promote the high-quality economic and social development of the city great contribution. Third, we must closely follow and implement the spirit of the National Conference of Directors of Letters and Calls, and highlight the key points of work. It is necessary to combine fists to focus on key rectification, focus on outstanding issues in key fields such as real estate, labor and social security, and fund-raising and financing, give play to the role of the joint meeting mechanism for petition work, carry out targeted analysis and judgment, study solutions, and fundamentally promote batches of petition issues in key areas Solve; it is necessary to normalize the first letter and first visit, strictly implement the responsibility system for the first letter and visit, classify and manage the first letter and first visit, establish a work account, implement precise and effective policies, and strive to achieve a “one-time” solution for the first letter and first visit; Grasp reform and innovation creatively, insist on extending the joint meeting mechanism of town and street petition work to larger villages (communities), actively promote good experience and good practices in petition work, and carry out “hearing and reasoning” activities in a down-to-earth manner to promote the city’s petition work in the province. front row. Fourth, we must closely implement the spirit of the city’s “two sessions” and implement work measures. All cadres should take the study of the spirit of the city’s “two sessions” as an important task at present, find the direction in the work requirements of the municipal party committee and the city government, specify the tasks in the “Government Work Report”, and quickly set off the spirit of learning, clear goals, thinking about responsibilities, and encouraging A drive to learn. Solidly organize and carry out the annual activity of improving the work style and ability of cadres, promote the fine work style of “diligence, strictness, precision and integrity”, strengthen investigation and research, strengthen hard work, think deeply about all tasks, grasp the truth, and do things in detail, in order to speed up Build a sub-center, make every effort to build a pioneer area, forge ahead with a new journey of Chinese-style modernization, and write a new chapter in Baoji’s high-quality development. Actively contribute to letters and visits.