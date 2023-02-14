The Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-rural Development held the 2022 grass-roots party organization secretary to grasp the party building debriefing review meeting



In order to focus on the inspection of the secretary of the grassroots party organization of the bureau system in fulfilling the duties of the “first responsible person” for party building, further strengthen the sense of responsibility, and promote the deepening and solid implementation of the party building work of the bureau system. Recently, the Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-rural Development held the 2022 annual bureau system grassroots party organization secretary debriefing meeting. The meeting was presided over by Comrade Ma Pingke, full-time deputy secretary of the party group of the Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

At the meeting, five party secretaries, including Municipal Urban Lighting Center, Municipal Heating Power Co., Ltd., Municipal Construction Engineering Fire Protection Design Review Service Center, Municipal Weibin Directly Managed Public Housing Service Office, and Baoji Second Construction Group Company, reviewed their duties and existing problems. , rectification measures, etc., conducted an on-site report on the 2022 party organization secretary’s work on party building. The leaders in charge of the bureau made objective, practical and targeted comments in accordance with the requirements of “one post with two responsibilities”, and the disciplinary inspection team leader stationed in the bureau in accordance with the “special responsibility for supervision”. The other 24 party organization secretaries submitted written reports to the conference, and evaluated the progress of 29 grass-roots party organization secretaries on party building.

The meeting pointed out that in 2022, the secretary of the party organization of the bureau system will focus on the requirements of grassroots party building in the new era, shoulder the political responsibility of strictly governing the party, conscientiously fulfill the responsibility of the “first responsible person”, focus on party building, strengthen the foundation, and promote development, so that the grassroots foundation will be more solid. The leading role of party building has become more obvious, and the style of cadres has continued to improve, providing a strong guarantee for the successful completion of annual work tasks.

The meeting requested that the party organizations of all units should focus on new requirements, benchmark new tasks, take the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party as the guide, adhere to political soul building, and continue to strengthen theoretical arms; adhere to the leadership of party building to help accelerate high-quality development; adhere to strong foundations Consolidate the foundation and continuously improve the level of party building; insist on keeping the discipline in front, and continue to rectify the “four winds” to establish a new wind.

The meeting emphasized that the party organization secretaries of all units should earnestly enhance their sense of mission and sense of responsibility for doing a good job in party building work, look at the overall situation and understand the general trend, always think about problems and plan work from a political perspective, and further enhance the political awareness of doing a good job in party building work. Conscious, conscious in thinking and conscious in action; we must persist in promoting the deep integration of party building and business, and strive to transform the party’s political and organizational advantages into a powerful driving force for housing construction work; we must closely follow the “three-year” activities carried out by the city, and coordinate Promote the rectification of problems reported by the municipal party committee inspections, and promote reforms through cases, give full play to the leading role of party building, and help housing construction work achieve new results and reach a new level.

A total of more than 50 people attended the meeting, including the leadership team of the bureau, the secretary of the party organization of each unit of the bureau system, and the heads of various departments of the agency.