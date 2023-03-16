Baoji Letters and Calls Bureau conveys the spirit of learning from the national “two sessions”



Source: Baoji Letters and Calls Bureau

Release time: 2023-03-16 10:48

On the afternoon of March 15, the Municipal Bureau of Letters and Calls held a meeting of all staff to convey the spirit of learning from the National “Two Sessions” and the Standing Committee of the Provincial and Municipal Party Committees (enlarged) meetings, and arrange deployment and implementation work. Lei Huihui, Deputy Secretary-General of the Municipal Government, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Municipal Bureau of Letters and Calls, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress and the First Session of the Fourteenth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference are important meetings held in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. They are democratic, united, realistic, and progressive meetings. All cadres must study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the “two sessions” of the country as a major political task at present and in the future. , to ensure the implementation of all work requirements.

According to the requirements of the meeting, first, we must firmly grasp the learning and strengthen the quality. A comprehensive system study is required. All cadres must study and implement the spirit of the “two sessions” of the country and study Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection visit to Shaanxi, and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions on strengthening and improving people’s letters and visits Combining the important ideas of the work, further enhancing the sense of mission and responsibility of the work, and doing all the work of the year. Learn in combination with practice. Integrate the spirit of the national “two sessions” with the job of petitioning, accurately grasp the new requirements of the national “two sessions” for petitioning work, insist on putting responsibilities and work into it, and constantly temper excellent skills in practical work. To continue to learn. It is necessary to persist in repeated and in-depth study, learn and understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the “two sessions” of the country, further unify thinking, will, and action, and comprehensively gather hard work and forge ahead. Follow up in time. Follow up and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s latest important speech and the latest deployment requirements of provinces and cities in a timely manner, and effectively reflect the learning results in actual work performance, with a fuller enthusiasm for work and a more energetic and promising mental state, and firmly carry out the “solve problems for the people, The responsibility and mission of sharing worries for the party. Second, we must firmly grasp the implementation of creating first-class. All cadres should focus on Baoji’s development positioning, strategic goals, and a series of measures to promote high-quality development, and follow the general idea of ​​”strengthening the foundation, focusing on the source, focusing on improvement, and creating first-class”, conscientiously implement the provincial and municipal “three-year” activity deployment requirements, with ” “Five enhancements” to promote “five enhancements”, and fully promote the implementation of various tasks. It is necessary to benchmark against the table, continue to promote the normalization of resolving the backlog of letters and visits, implement the system of leadership package cases, further tighten and consolidate the responsibilities of letters and visits, and solve the reasonable demands of the masses in a timely and local manner. It is necessary to focus on prominent issues of letters and visits in key fields such as real estate, establish ledgers by category, implement list management, carry out targeted analysis and judgment, and special treatment, and strive to promote batch resolution of letters and visits in key fields. Third, we must firmly grasp innovation and gain experience. We must closely follow deployment and grasp innovation. Focusing on the central decision-making deployment and provincial and municipal work requirements, adhere to pragmatic innovation, high-level planning, and improve the level of various work. Keep an eye on first-class innovation. Adhere to integrity and innovation, actively learn from the country’s first-class good experience and good practices, creatively grasp the implementation of various tasks, and strive to create a group of experience and practices that are well-known in the province. We must base ourselves on reality and grasp innovation. Keeping close to Baoji’s market conditions and actual work, we will strive to explore and innovate in systems, mechanisms, methods, and other aspects, and introduce practical and effective measures to promote advantages and make up for shortcomings, and promote the improvement of quality and efficiency in key work of letters and visits. Pioneering zone, striving for a new journey of Chinese-style modernization, writing a new chapter of Baoji’s high-quality development, and actively contributing to letters and visits.