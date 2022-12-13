Home News Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Department News
The Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group went to the Municipal Housing and Construction Bureau and the Municipal Civil Defense Office to carry out the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Source: Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau of Baoji City
Release time: 2022-12-13 12:30
According to the unified arrangement and deployment of the Municipal Party Committee, on the afternoon of December 12, Comrade Ma Pingke, a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s propaganda group and full-time deputy secretary of the Party Group of the Municipal Housing and Urban-r The responsible comrades of the grassroots units of the construction bureau system, government departments, and the discipline inspection team stationed in the bureau, as well as the relevant persons in charge of the Municipal Civil Defense Office attended the meeting.

At the report meeting, Ma Pingke focused on the themes and main achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the goals and tasks of comprehensively building a modern socialist country, adhering to the party’s overall leadership and strict party governance, and responding to risks and challenges. In the past five years, the great achievements of the party and the country have attracted worldwide attention, and the great changes and milestones of the new era in the past 10 years, and interpreted the Chinese characteristics and essential requirements of opening up a new realm of Marxism in China and modernization, Chinese-style modernization, etc. Major issues, from the aspects of economy, politics, culture, society, ecological civilization, scientific and educational talents, etc., explain the goals and tasks of comprehensively building a modern socialist country. It is necessary to deeply understand that the “two establishments” are the decisive factors that promote the historic achievements and historical changes in the cause of the party and the country. In terms of ideology and action, maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, fully implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party with practical actions and pragmatic measures.

The participants believed that the theme of the report was prominent and the context was clear. By listening to the report, they further deepened their understanding of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. After the meeting, it is necessary to study well, publicize well, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party as the primary political task at present and in the future. and the high-quality development of civil air defense.

