Baoji city reports 14 cases of asymptomatic infections



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-12-09 18:59

On December 8, 2022, Baoji City reported 14 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. The main activities in the city’s society are as follows:

Asymptomatic infection 2, asymptomatic infection 3, asymptomatic infection 4, asymptomatic infection 8, asymptomatic infection 10, asymptomatic infection 11, asymptomatic infection 12, asymptomatic infection 13, asymptomatic Infected 14:

From December 4th to 7th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 1:

On December 4, I took a train from other provinces to Baoji Railway Station, and was transferred point-to-point to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 5:

December 4, 17:10-18:30 Fufeng County Sports Park;

December 5th, 8:00-12:00, 14:00-17:52, Fufeng County Electric Power Bureau, South 2nd Road, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County, and Fufeng County Sports Park, 19:00-20:00.

Asymptomatic infected person 6:

December 5, 10:00-13:00 Group 3, Erlangmiao Village, Fenxi Town, High-tech Zone, 13:30-16:30 Unit 1, Building 14, Area C, Jinyuefu, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District, 16:35- 17:10 Unit 1, Building 4, Zone E, Tianyue Phase II, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District;

From December 6th to 7th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 7:

December 4-5, 7:30-16:00, Dadi Textile Factory, Duzhao Village, Zhouyuan Town, Chencang District;

December 5, 16:11-16:15, Ma Wenxian Store, Duzhao Village, Zhouyuan Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 9:

December 4th, 8:00-14:00 Tianxi Yunju Construction Site, Gaoxin Zero Road, High-tech Zone, 15:20-17:30 Group 5, Nanwang Village, Zhouyuan Town, Chencang District, 20:20-20:25, Guo, Chencang District The express point of Minjie Commercial Bank, opposite to Zhongyang Yaju Community, Town Sub-district Office;

December 5th, 15:19-15:45 Chengxi Gas Station, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District, 15:47-15:52 Zhongyue Supermarket, opposite the pedestrian street, Guozhen Street Office, Chencang District, 15:53-15:56 Guo, Chencang District Xiangli Store at the gate of the Pedestrian Street of the Town Sub-district Office;

From December 6th to 7th, there will be no social activities.