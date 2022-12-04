Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-12-04 22:14

Views:

(No. 60 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (headquarters) for responding to the new crown pneumonia epidemic has made a research decision. From the date of release, the city will add 2 new high-risk areas, specifically:

1. Xuguangjiayuan Community, Maying Town, High-tech Zone;

2. Ningxia Fried Pork Slice Shop at the intersection of Didian Road, Qianhe Town, High-tech Zone.

Except for the high-risk areas mentioned above, high-tech zones are low-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

December 4, 2022