Home News Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Hotspot Focus Baoji City’s Announcement on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of the City
News

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Hotspot Focus Baoji City’s Announcement on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of the City

by admin

Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-12-04 22:14
Views:

(No. 60 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (headquarters) for responding to the new crown pneumonia epidemic has made a research decision. From the date of release, the city will add 2 new high-risk areas, specifically:

1. Xuguangjiayuan Community, Maying Town, High-tech Zone;

2. Ningxia Fried Pork Slice Shop at the intersection of Didian Road, Qianhe Town, High-tech Zone.

Except for the high-risk areas mentioned above, high-tech zones are low-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

December 4, 2022

See also  Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji City's Leading Group (Headquarters) for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Announcement on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

You may also like

Gronda di Genova, memorandum of understanding signed: “lot...

The 12th Prosecco Run is stronger than bad...

Cagliari, disabled boy without an assistant at school...

The latest report on the epidemic situation in...

Snow and bad weather: the ski season is...

4.6 magnitude quake hits the Aeolian Islands in...

Eduscopio, excellent results from Iis Olivetti and Ubertini:...

The flu from Australia is already filling hospitals....

Three injured in Saturday night crash

Pd, Schlein’s race starts: “I want to become...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy