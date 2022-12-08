Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-12-07 23:35

(No. 64 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has made a research decision. Since the date of release, 26 new high-risk areas have been added in the city, up from the original 34. The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. Add 26 newly designated high-risk areas

1. Unit 2, Building 1, West Railway High-rise Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

2. Unit 2, Building 46, Huachen Garden Island Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

3. Unit 4, Building 11, Daijiawan Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

4. Unit 4, Building 62, Fenghuangcheng District, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

5. Unit 3, Building 3, Xinhuayuan Welfare Factory, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

6. Unit 1, Building 4, Fanghao Garden Community, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

7. Central Unit, No. 121, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

8. Unit 1, Building 817, Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

9. Unit 2, Building 7, Weishui Pearl Garden, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

10. Group 4, Sandaoling Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

11. Group 1, Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

12. Group 4 of Xiyuan Village, Gujun Town, Qishan County;

13. Unit 1, Building 10, Jinma Garden Community, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County;

14. Unit 3, Building 7, Fuxingyuan Community, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County;

15. Accommodation building of Xiangli Management Station, Beihuan Road, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

16. The third group of Dongjia Village, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

17. Group 10 and Group 13 of Daying Village, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

18. The fifth and sixth groups of Xijie Village, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

19. The third, fourth and fifth groups of Chunguang Village, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

20. The second group of Dongxiwan, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

21. Good woman beauty and health store in Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

22. Dongzhong Street Group, Meiyang Village, Famen Town, Fufeng County;

23. Group 7, Wuxing Village, Muyi Town, Chencang District;

24. Group 9 of Tuanjie Village, Muyi Town, Chencang District;

25. Unit 2, Building 10, Beidong 5 Village, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District;

26. Unit 1, Building 3, Liangyifang, Mingyuan Community, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District.

2. Adjusted to 34 low-risk areas

1. Unit 2, Building 185, Hongxing Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

2. Unit 2, Building 2, Wanxiang Shangjin Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

3. Unit 1, Building 97, Sandi Jinyu Lanwan, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

4. Unit 2, Building 10, South District, Tuanjie Garden C, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

5. No. 18 Union Road, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

6. Unit 2, Building 4, Yard 28, Jintai Avenue, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

7. Building 1, Jinxin Garden Community, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

8. Courtyard No. 46, Group 4, Jinxing New Village, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

9. East Unit, Building 4, Fengye Company Community, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

10. Building 7, Dongling New Times Community, Chencang Town, Jintai District

11. Unit 1 and Unit 2, Building 4, District A, Dongren New City, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

12. Unit 2, Building 10, South Yard, Sub-district Office, Zhongshan East Road, Jintai District;

13. Unit 1, Building 3, Jianhua Community, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

14. Units 1 and 2, Building 38, Yongxing Lane, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

15. The high-rise of Huamei Coal, Dongfeng Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

16. West Unit, Building No. 1, Civic Center, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;

17. Groups 2, 4, and 5 of Zhaojia Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

18. Unit 1, Building 5, Dianyuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

19. Yongyao Group 2, Yongle Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

20. The third group of Zhaojia Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

21. No. 31 Jiefang Road, Railway Station Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

22. Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

23. The second group of Dangjia Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

24. Group 1 of Shibahe Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

25. Dangjia Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District (except the third group of Dangjia Village);

26. Xiangjiazhuang Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District (except the first group of Xiangjiazhuang Village);

27. Lijiacao Village, Shigu Town, Shigu Town, Weibin District (except the eighth group of Lijiacao Village);

28. Building 5, Railway High-rise Community, Office Huochang Road, Jinling Street, Weibin District;

29. Group 4, Nanbao Village, Guozhen Street Office, Chencang District;

30. Group 3, Nanbao Village, Guozhen Street Office, Chencang District;

31. Unit 2, Building 10, Shengxinyuan Community, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District

32. Group 1, Qidong Village, Muyi Town, Chencang District;

33. Fengjia Natural Village, the third village of Muyi Town, Chencang District;

34. Xuguangjiayuan Community, Maying Town, High-tech Zone.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

December 7, 2022