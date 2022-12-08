Home News Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Hotspot Focus Baoji City’s Announcement on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of the City
Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-12-07 23:35
(No. 64 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has made a research decision. Since the date of release, 26 new high-risk areas have been added in the city, up from the original 34. The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. Add 26 newly designated high-risk areas

1. Unit 2, Building 1, West Railway High-rise Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

2. Unit 2, Building 46, Huachen Garden Island Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

3. Unit 4, Building 11, Daijiawan Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

4. Unit 4, Building 62, Fenghuangcheng District, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

5. Unit 3, Building 3, Xinhuayuan Welfare Factory, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

6. Unit 1, Building 4, Fanghao Garden Community, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

7. Central Unit, No. 121, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

8. Unit 1, Building 817, Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

9. Unit 2, Building 7, Weishui Pearl Garden, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

10. Group 4, Sandaoling Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

11. Group 1, Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

12. Group 4 of Xiyuan Village, Gujun Town, Qishan County;

13. Unit 1, Building 10, Jinma Garden Community, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County;

14. Unit 3, Building 7, Fuxingyuan Community, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County;

15. Accommodation building of Xiangli Management Station, Beihuan Road, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

16. The third group of Dongjia Village, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

17. Group 10 and Group 13 of Daying Village, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

18. The fifth and sixth groups of Xijie Village, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

19. The third, fourth and fifth groups of Chunguang Village, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

20. The second group of Dongxiwan, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

21. Good woman beauty and health store in Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

22. Dongzhong Street Group, Meiyang Village, Famen Town, Fufeng County;

23. Group 7, Wuxing Village, Muyi Town, Chencang District;

24. Group 9 of Tuanjie Village, Muyi Town, Chencang District;

25. Unit 2, Building 10, Beidong 5 Village, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District;

26. Unit 1, Building 3, Liangyifang, Mingyuan Community, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District.

2. Adjusted to 34 low-risk areas

1. Unit 2, Building 185, Hongxing Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

2. Unit 2, Building 2, Wanxiang Shangjin Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

3. Unit 1, Building 97, Sandi Jinyu Lanwan, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

4. Unit 2, Building 10, South District, Tuanjie Garden C, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

5. No. 18 Union Road, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

6. Unit 2, Building 4, Yard 28, Jintai Avenue, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

7. Building 1, Jinxin Garden Community, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

8. Courtyard No. 46, Group 4, Jinxing New Village, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

9. East Unit, Building 4, Fengye Company Community, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

10. Building 7, Dongling New Times Community, Chencang Town, Jintai District

11. Unit 1 and Unit 2, Building 4, District A, Dongren New City, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

12. Unit 2, Building 10, South Yard, Sub-district Office, Zhongshan East Road, Jintai District;

13. Unit 1, Building 3, Jianhua Community, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

14. Units 1 and 2, Building 38, Yongxing Lane, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

15. The high-rise of Huamei Coal, Dongfeng Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

16. West Unit, Building No. 1, Civic Center, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;

17. Groups 2, 4, and 5 of Zhaojia Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

18. Unit 1, Building 5, Dianyuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

19. Yongyao Group 2, Yongle Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

20. The third group of Zhaojia Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

21. No. 31 Jiefang Road, Railway Station Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

22. Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

23. The second group of Dangjia Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

24. Group 1 of Shibahe Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

25. Dangjia Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District (except the third group of Dangjia Village);

26. Xiangjiazhuang Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District (except the first group of Xiangjiazhuang Village);

27. Lijiacao Village, Shigu Town, Shigu Town, Weibin District (except the eighth group of Lijiacao Village);

28. Building 5, Railway High-rise Community, Office Huochang Road, Jinling Street, Weibin District;

29. Group 4, Nanbao Village, Guozhen Street Office, Chencang District;

30. Group 3, Nanbao Village, Guozhen Street Office, Chencang District;

31. Unit 2, Building 10, Shengxinyuan Community, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District

32. Group 1, Qidong Village, Muyi Town, Chencang District;

33. Fengjia Natural Village, the third village of Muyi Town, Chencang District;

34. Xuguangjiayuan Community, Maying Town, High-tech Zone.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

December 7, 2022

