Baoji City's Announcement on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of the City

Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-12-08 19:01
(No. 65 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (headquarters) for responding to the new crown pneumonia epidemic has made a research decision. From the date of release, the city will add 1 new high-risk area, and the original 20 The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. One new high-risk area

Unit 2, Building 8, Guangming Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District.

2. Adjust to 20 low-risk areas

1. Unit 2, Building 5, Fushengjiayuan Community, Jinqiao, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

2. Unit 1, Building 70, Yiran Family Hospital, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

3. Unit 1, Building 15, Jinxiu New City, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

4. Unit 3, Building 50, Jinxiu New Town, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

5. Unit 3, Building 40, Jinxiu New City, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

6. Building A15, Jinhe Shangju Community, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

7. Unit 2, Building 4, Xingfujiayuan District, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

8. Building 4, Jinhechun Community, Qunzhong Road Street Office, Jintai District;

9. Unit 3, Building 22, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

10. Unit 2, Building 2, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

11. Unit 1, Building 4, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

12. Unit 3, Building 4, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

13. Unit 1, Building 8, Shengshi District B, Xuanyuan, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

14. Unit 1, Building 3, Resettlement Area, Xuanyuan Shengshi Phase II, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

15. Unit 1, Building 17, Area A, Baicuiyuan Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

16. West Unit of Langrun Star City (single building) of Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

17. Unit 1, Building 4, Jianhua Community, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

18. Unit 3, Building 38, Yongxing Lane, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

19. Courtyard No. 3 to No. 37, Dunrenbao New Village, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

20. Ningxia Fried Pork Slices Shop at the intersection of Didian Road, Qianhe Town, High-tech Zone.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

December 8, 2022

