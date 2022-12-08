Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-12-08

(No. 65 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (headquarters) for responding to the new crown pneumonia epidemic has made a research decision. From the date of release, the city will add 1 new high-risk area, and the original 20 The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. One new high-risk area

Unit 2, Building 8, Guangming Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District.

2. Adjust to 20 low-risk areas

1. Unit 2, Building 5, Fushengjiayuan Community, Jinqiao, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

2. Unit 1, Building 70, Yiran Family Hospital, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

3. Unit 1, Building 15, Jinxiu New City, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

4. Unit 3, Building 50, Jinxiu New Town, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

5. Unit 3, Building 40, Jinxiu New City, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

6. Building A15, Jinhe Shangju Community, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

7. Unit 2, Building 4, Xingfujiayuan District, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

8. Building 4, Jinhechun Community, Qunzhong Road Street Office, Jintai District;

9. Unit 3, Building 22, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

10. Unit 2, Building 2, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

11. Unit 1, Building 4, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

12. Unit 3, Building 4, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

13. Unit 1, Building 8, Shengshi District B, Xuanyuan, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

14. Unit 1, Building 3, Resettlement Area, Xuanyuan Shengshi Phase II, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

15. Unit 1, Building 17, Area A, Baicuiyuan Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

16. West Unit of Langrun Star City (single building) of Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

17. Unit 1, Building 4, Jianhua Community, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

18. Unit 3, Building 38, Yongxing Lane, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

19. Courtyard No. 3 to No. 37, Dunrenbao New Village, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

20. Ningxia Fried Pork Slices Shop at the intersection of Didian Road, Qianhe Town, High-tech Zone.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

December 8, 2022