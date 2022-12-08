Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City
Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-12-08 19:01
(No. 65 of 2022)
According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (headquarters) for responding to the new crown pneumonia epidemic has made a research decision. From the date of release, the city will add 1 new high-risk area, and the original 20 The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:
1. One new high-risk area
Unit 2, Building 8, Guangming Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District.
2. Adjust to 20 low-risk areas
1. Unit 2, Building 5, Fushengjiayuan Community, Jinqiao, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;
2. Unit 1, Building 70, Yiran Family Hospital, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;
3. Unit 1, Building 15, Jinxiu New City, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;
4. Unit 3, Building 50, Jinxiu New Town, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;
5. Unit 3, Building 40, Jinxiu New City, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;
6. Building A15, Jinhe Shangju Community, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;
7. Unit 2, Building 4, Xingfujiayuan District, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;
8. Building 4, Jinhechun Community, Qunzhong Road Street Office, Jintai District;
9. Unit 3, Building 22, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;
10. Unit 2, Building 2, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;
11. Unit 1, Building 4, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;
12. Unit 3, Building 4, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;
13. Unit 1, Building 8, Shengshi District B, Xuanyuan, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;
14. Unit 1, Building 3, Resettlement Area, Xuanyuan Shengshi Phase II, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;
15. Unit 1, Building 17, Area A, Baicuiyuan Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;
16. West Unit of Langrun Star City (single building) of Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;
17. Unit 1, Building 4, Jianhua Community, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;
18. Unit 3, Building 38, Yongxing Lane, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;
19. Courtyard No. 3 to No. 37, Dunrenbao New Village, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;
20. Ningxia Fried Pork Slices Shop at the intersection of Didian Road, Qianhe Town, High-tech Zone.
Special announcement.
Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)
December 8, 2022